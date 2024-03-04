Sean Brown: Coroner to seek public inquiry into killing

A coroner is to write to the Northern Ireland secretary requesting a public inquiry into the murder of GAA official Sean Brown by loyalists in 1997.

Coroner Mr Justice Patrick Kinney made his remarks at a hearing in Belfast.

He said Mr Brown's inquest cannot continue due to material being withheld on the grounds of national security.

He will request a decision within four weeks. A lawyer for Mr Brown's family said they were saddened and angered that the inquest was being stopped.

Mr Brown, 61, was abducted in Bellaghy, County Londonderry, and shot near Randalstown in County Antrim.

He was locking the gates of GAA club Bellaghy Wolfe Tones when he was taken by the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF).

Last week, a court heard that more than 25 people, including state agents, have been linked by intelligence material to Mr Brown's murder.

Mr Justice Kinney's ruling on Monday comes after state agencies applied for multiple redactions on sensitive files related to the murder.

The coroner heavily criticised how the state parties had handled the disclosure process, branding repeated delays as "deplorable and frankly inexcusable".

He said the extent of material he had agreed to exempt from being used as evidence at the inquest meant he could not comply with his statutory duty to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Brown's death.

'Seriously compromised'

"I am satisfied that my duty to carry out a full, fair and fearless investigation into Mr Brown's death is seriously compromised as issues of central importance to the death cannot be dealt with by the inquest process," Mr Justice Kinney said on Monday.

"In those circumstances and with considerable regret I cannot continue with this inquest.

"To do so would inevitably result in an inquest that would be incomplete, inadequate and misleading."

Mr Justice Kinney said that he knew the decision "will cause further pain and anguish for the family of Mr Brown".

"From all the information placed before me, he was an entirely innocent man who was the subject of a planned execution by LVF gunmen, whose murder was senseless," he said.

"You have fought for truth and justice for almost three decades and I have reached my decision that the inquest cannot proceed with deep regret."

He said a public inquiry was "the appropriate way to consider the circumstances of Mr Brown's murder".

Former Police Ombudsman Baroness O'Loan has previously backed the Brown family's call for a public inquiry.

The police ombudsman examination of the case found an RUC investigation into Mr Brown's murder was "incomplete and inadequate".

On Monday, the public gallery was packed with members of the Brown family and supporters, including senior GAA officials, including association president Jarlath Burns.

A barrister representing Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said he would carefully consider the ruling.