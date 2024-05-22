Sean Combs Hit With Claims Of Sexual Assaulting & Drugging Model In 2003; Sixth Accuser Sues Just Days After Damning Video Revealed

Just days after 2016 hotel security footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs beating on his then girlfriend Cassie Ventura was made public, a model is now claiming that Bad Boy Entertainment founder drugged and sexual assaulted in his New York recording studio 21 years ago.

“Combs’ assault has altered the trajectory of (Crystal McKinney’s) career, denying her a successful and lucrative career in the modeling and film industries,” the filing today in federal court by Crystal McKinney says.

The winner of MTV’s Model Mission contest in 1998, then 22-year-old McKinney met the ‘Missing You’ performer at a Men’s Fashion Week dinner in 2003 and was invited to his nearby studio, the complaint states. Already having been given quite a bit to drink, the plaintiff says she was encouraged to partake of some “very powerful” pot by Diddy – something several other accusers have detailed as an M.O. of the Bad Boys Entertainment founder.

“Seeing Plaintiff was very intoxicated, Combs demanded Plaintiff follow him and he physically led Plaintiff to the bathroom,” the suit details. After McKinney initially refused to perform fellatio on Combs, the rapper “shoved her head down to his crotch” and forced her to give him oral sex.

McKinney asserts that she passed out soon afterwards only to regain consciousness in the back of cab later.

Representatives for the much accused and much sued Combs did not respond to request from Deadline for comment on McKinney’s suit. If and when they do, this post will be updated.

Calling herself a “woman of faith,” McKinney explains in the filing that she felt she had a “moral obligation” to make her encounter with Combs public after so many other women have alleged the mogul attacked them over the years.

First reported by TMZ, McKinney’s action is seeking a wide range of unspecified damages. While the more than 20 year old claims would usually be dead due to the statute of limitations, the former model is moving forward under the Big Apple’s Victims of Gender Motivated Violence Act, which permits the filing of civil suits under an extended timeline.

Much sued, Combs has not been charged by any jurisdiction, yet. Not even with the indisputable video evidence of his beating of Venura eight years ago in the City of Angels.

“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles” George Gascón said late on May 17, a few hours after CNN’s exclusive of the horrific hallway assault of Ventura by Combs at Century City’s now-closed InterContinental Hotel dropped.

Since Ventura filed her quickly settled suit on November 16, 2023, half a dozen other legal actions have been filed accusing Combs of sexual assault and other misconduct. At least one of those filings alleges sex trafficking of a minor, and another is from a producer on Combs’ most recent album.

Combs has denied all claims — even though he later corrected himself with a video apology for the beating of Ventura in 2016 in an LA hotel, once the video went wide.

However, on March 25 this year, the FBI and Homeland Security agents raided his LA and Miami homes. A federal spokesperson called the raids part of an “ongoing investigation.”

