Sean Daly live at Feeding Tampa Bay community hub | 7AM
Sean Daly live at Feeding Tampa Bay community hub | 7AM
Sean Daly live at Feeding Tampa Bay community hub | 7AM
Ty Cobb called out Aileen Cannon's suggestion about potential jurors in the former president's classified documents case.
The philanthropist behind the University of Manitoba's largest-ever personal donation — $30 million — has denounced a speech made by a valedictorian for medicine grads and admonished the university for letting it happen. In a letter dated Monday, Ernest Rady says he was hurt and appalled by the remarks by valedictorian Gem Newman at the May 16 convocation for students from the Max Rady College of Medicine. The school was renamed in honour of Rady's father after the 2016 donation. "Newman's speec
The 50-year-old was given the maximum fine for an infringement penalty in New Zealand, but the amount caused public outrage.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli television aired previously withheld footage on Wednesday of five pyjama-clad female army conscripts being seized by Hamas gunmen during the Oct. 7 raid that triggered the Gaza war. The captives' families hoped the footage would increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a truce with Hamas and secure the hostages' release. The Netanyahu government saw the release of the subtitled three-minute clip to national and international media as an opportunity to shore up support.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Chaim Otmazgin had tended to dozens of shot, burned or mutilated bodies before he reached the home that would put him at the center of a global clash.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of four men and two women were found strangled and dumped in a pile in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Tuesday.
A Clyde River, Nunavut, woman wants answers and an apology after her seven-year-old grandson, who has a disability, was kicked off a Canadian North flight on Monday last week. Regilee Palituq's grandson Josiah, who she says uses a wheelchair and only speaks a few words, was travelling from Iqaluit to Ottawa for a series of medical appointments.The boy was traveling with his parents, brother and sister. Palituq was not on the plane, but shared the story as it was told to her by her daughter.Palit
"In America, don’t ask people how much they paid for this."
During a marathon day of proceedings in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, a morning hearing in front of Judge Aileen Cannon devolved into a shouting match amongst the attorneys, and the afternoon series of arguments prompted the judge to wonder if the legal nuances of the case may be too difficult for jurors to understand.
American Airlines later released a statement distancing the company from the filing, saying attorneys had made a mistake and that the defense will be changed
Seeking revenge for his stolen iPhone, Kevin Bui set a house on fire, killing an uninvolved family of five. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig reacts to the prosecution and defense arguing about how jury instructions should proceed in former president Donald Trump’s hush money trial.
The former head of Britain's Post Office Paula Vennells broke down in tears on several occasions as she gave evidence Wednesday to an inquiry into one of the country’s biggest miscarriages of justice that saw hundreds of branch managers wrongly convicted of theft or fraud because of a faulty computer system.
Rhean Jalipa Fontanoza has been charged with special circumstance murder and is eligible for the death penalty if convicted
Another flag carried by some on Jan. 6, 2021, flew over a home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito last summer, the New York Times reported.
Emmy-nominated writer and producer Eric Weinberg has been ordered to stand trial for rape and sexual assault by a Los Angeles judge.
MONTREAL — Montreal police said Wednesday that a "personal conflict" was at the heart of a massive brawl that ended in the stabbing death of three young people, including a 15-year-old boy.
A team of attorneys has withdrawn from representing a Utah mother accused of killing her husband with fentanyl then publishing a children's book about loss and grief. Why Kouri Richins' private attorneys withdrew from the case was unclear; they cited only an “irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation” in a court filing asking to leave. Utah district court Judge Richard Mrazik in Salt Lake City granted the request after a closed hearing Monday. The move could slow the case against Richins, who has
A woman who claimed she was going through a divorce requested a welfare check after her children were reportedly absent from school on Monday and she could not contact their father.
Police in Belleville, Ont., say they've arrested and charged a 30-year-old man with second-degree murder after responding to a call at a home early Tuesday morning.Belleville police say they were called just before 1:30 a.m. to a home on Hastings Park Drive in the west end of the city.When officers arrived, police say they found a 26-year-old woman dead inside the home. The 30-year-old man was also inside the home and was injured, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.Police have ident