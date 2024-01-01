Sean Daly live at Fit 365 Gym | 7AM
Jacqueline Addo remembers the time two years ago when her husband Joshua confided to her that the stress of adjusting to life in Canada from Ghana was proving too much for him to bear.He had reached a breaking point, and her own mental health wasn't great."I was just a shadow of myself, basically," she said.Joshua was struggling to find a job in his field as a financial adviser, and had instead worked stints at a courier company and at Costco.With Jacqueline looking after their children, they we
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum revealed her 13th diagnosis of the disease back in September
These five science-based tips can add high-quality sleep to your 2024 list of priorities to boost happiness, reduce stress and prolong your life.
Is the scent of a delicious roast dinner currently wafting from your oven, making you salivate? Will you feel just a smidge guilty as you tuck in?
Baron’s voice quivers when she recalls those harrowing weeks watching her sister and nephews fighting for their lives in separate hospital beds.
Oatmeal doesn't have to be boring to be healthy. Adding in these ingredients will pack your meal with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.
I don’t believe in New Year’s resolutions because they rarely work. But this year, I urge you all to make one: cut down on how much fake food you eat.
Cutting out alcohol for a month is a popular tradition, and it's possible that limiting your drinking could lead to many benefits.
Montreal police say they've arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed two people with his car before fleeing the scene early this morning. Police spokeswoman Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said witnesses told police the driver was travelling at high speed when he struck the two pedestrians in Montreal's northern Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Police said the suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle, but travelled only a few blocks before getting out and continuing
VANCOUVER — The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says two children have died from complications related to influenza. The centre is reminding people to take steps to reduce their risk of serious illness, noting the province is currently logging influenza and RSV activity similar to levels recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic. An advisory posted online by the centre says early findings indicate the two children -- who both died in the last two weeks -- experienced secondary bacterial infections c
Short bursts of activity scattered throughout your day can make a difference in how you feel, as well as your overall health.
Couples around the GTA welcomed their newborns as the new year rolled in.In Brampton, baby Kaur was born right as the clock struck midnight Monday, William Osler Health System announced.A baby girl born to a Brampton couple, the child weighed in at eight pounds six ounces.Over at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, at the same time, baby Antonio arrived, weighing six pounds and 11 ounces.In a news release from Trillium Health Partners, parents Stephanie and Tino said the baby was the first gr
CNN’s Kim Brunhuber speaks with Sarah Downs, who studies infectious diseases at the University of Witwatersrand, about what’s fueling vaccine hesitancy around the world.
Thinking about starting a new diet to lose weight in 2024? Don't let Keto, fasting, Mediterranean and other popular diets throw you into a cycle.
The soon-to-be parents — who previously suffered a pregnancy loss — met while filming season 2 of the Netflix reality series in 2020
Insider's list of top 10 leaders in AI for healthcare.
Professor Tim Spector had his first manicure the other day. Bashfully, he splays his fingers to present the results. Very nice indeed. ‘I had it done for a TV commercial, they needed a close-up of my hands…’ It was, he concedes, one of a number of moments recently which have forced him to ponder just how much – at the age of 65, and after three decades of unglamorous medical research – his career has changed.
More Americans with diabetes will get a break on their insulin costs in 2024.
Scientists worldwide are working to prevent the next global pandemic by tracking pathogens in order to stop a new deadly disease from spreading.
Health benefits of giving up alcohol: discover how stopping drinking can improve liver and eye health