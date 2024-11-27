Sean Daly live at Winter Village

Latest Stories
- People
Teri Hatcher Says Men Aren't 'Lining Up' to Date Her: 'There's Nobody There'
"I used to date, and you'd look across the table at the guy and you'd think, 'Okay, I wonder if we're gonna end up in bed together,' and now I look across the table and I just think: when am I gonna have to change this guy's diapers?" Hatcher joked
- Cosmopolitan
Royal Source Reveals Reason for Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton’s Shockingly “Tense Relationship”
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton reportedly have a tense relationship and Her Majesty doesn't want to give up being Queen.
- MMA Junkie
Conor McGregor issues statement on sexual assault civil trial loss: ‘I should have shut the party down’
Conor McGregor on Monday expressed remorse in the wake of a jury determining that he raped a woman, although the UFC star didn't direct that sentiment at his alleged victim while maintaining his innoncence. McGregor's comments, wh
- USA TODAY
Taylor Swift named No. 2 greatest pop star of the 21st century by Billboard. Who will be No. 1?
The magazine ranked Swift ahead of Rihanna, Drake, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, but behind one mystery singer.
- The Canadian Press
Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette attacked during altercation at Scottsdale steakhouse
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Former NHL player and TNT hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette was assaulted by several men during an altercation at a Scottsdale steakhouse on Sunday night.
- People
Christina Haack Poses in a Bikini and Sips Champagne During Carefree 'Scorpio Season'
The HGTV star shared multiple snaps of her letting loose in Mexico amid her ongoing divorce from ex Josh Hall
- Entertainment Weekly
Snoop Dogg cuts “The Voice” contestant who sang 'one of the hardest songs you could ever give somebody to sing'
Two words: Whitney Houston.
- Hello!
Dua Lipa nails T-shirt dress and knee-high boots pairing
The Radical Optimism star is currently on the Asia leg of her world tour - see more
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Former Bruins Forward Announces Retirement
This former Bruins forward has announced his retirement.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Big Injury Update On Ex-Oilers Defender
This former Edmonton Oilers defenseman appears to be coming back very soon.
- People
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Goes Makeup-Free as She Shows Off Her Cozy Holiday Wardrobe
The soon-to-be mom-of-three showed off her natural skin on Instagram Stories
- Hello!
Queen Letizia looks unbelievable in strapless gown in new portraits taken by Annie Leibovitz
King Felipe and Queen Letizia were captured by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz for new official portraits
- USA TODAY
'Dancing with the Stars' winners: Joey Graziadei, Jenna Johnson take home the mirrorball
"Dancing with the Stars" crowned its 2024 winners Tuesday night, capping off its 33rd season with a series of electrifying performances.
- People
Kaley Cuoco Reveals She's in Couples Therapy with Fiancé Tom Pelphrey: 'You Should All Be... Just FYI'
The couple — who share 19-month-old daughter, Matilda — announced their engagement in August 2024
- CBC
3 former NHLers attend pretrial hearings in London, Ont., ahead of world juniors sexual assault trial
Warning: This article references allegations of sexual assault.Three of the five former NHL players accused of sexual assault stemming back to when they were members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team were in a London, Ont., courtroom on Monday for the start of pretrial hearings.Dillon Dubé, Michael McLeod and Alex Formenton arrived ahead of the proceedings, which are set to last three weeks and will allow lawyers and the judge to decide which evidence will be presented to a jury. On Mond
- Entertainment Weekly
Dwayne Johnson was surprised he had to 'pull strings' to get Taylor Swift tickets: 'It’s never happened in my career'
The "Moana 2" star admits he ran into some trouble while trying to snag Eras Tour tickets for a friend.
- The Canadian Press
Canadiens post lowest shot total in nearly 15 years in 3-2 OT loss to Utah
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens played a tight-checking game in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, but glaringly lacked in one category: shots.
- The Canadian Press
Utah NHL team walks to arena after bus gets stuck in Toronto traffic
TORONTO — Utah’s NHL team was forced to walk to their game against the Maple Leafs after their bus got stuck in Toronto traffic Sunday night, prompting Premier Doug Ford to call the city’s gridlock “embarrassing.”
- Deadline
Earl Holliman Dies: ‘Police Woman’, ‘Twilight Zone’ & ‘Forbidden Planet’ Actor With Dozens Of Film & TV Credits Was 96
Earl Holliman, an actor whose scores of credits spanning a half-century ranged from 1950s films Forbidden Planet and Giant to Police Woman and others popular ’70s and ’80s TV dramas and starred in the first episode of The Twilight Zone, died Monday in Los Angeles after a short illness. He was 96. His niece, Theresa …
- People
Cher Claims She Found Out Sonny Bono Was Cheating on Her with His Secretary After Suffering a Third Miscarriage
Cher opens up about her marriage to Sonny Bono in her new memoir, 'Cher: The Memoir, Part One'