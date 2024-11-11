Sean 'Diddy' Combs' $62M L.A. Mansion with Alleged Ties to 'Freak Offs' Has Received 'No Serious Offers': Source

The disgraced music mogul listed his Calif. home, which was raided by federal agents in March, for sale on September 8

Steve Granitz/WireImage; courtesy of Kurt Rappaport/Westside Estate Agency

Sean "Diddy" Combs' L.A. mansion is languishing on the market, a source tells PEOPLE.

The disgraced producer, 55, listed his Holmby Hills mansion for sale in September amid multiple allegations of abuse and sex trafficking. The massive, 17,000 sq. ft. property – which was searched by federal agents in March – is asking $61.5 million, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

As of early November, a real estate source tells PEOPLE the estate has attracted no offers and very little interest overall after 60 days on the market.

"The property itself is stunning, yet it's clear that the criminal allegations has impacted buyer interest," the source says. "There has been some overseas curiosity from high-profile international buyers, but no serious offers."

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

"It's already a challenging market with buyers being more cautious in general Coupled with the property's high profile and recent news, it's making it a tougher sell," the source continues. The only solution, the source says, will be finding a buyer who can see "beyond the headlines," but it's "definitely an uphill battle."

According to the official listing with Westside Estate Agency (WEA) the home features 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a two-story guest house and a pool.



The Holmby Hills house and his Miami property were raided by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on March 26 amid sex trafficking allegations in two lawsuits.

Prosecutors said at the time that after raiding Combs' homes, authorities found "freak off supplies," which included drugs and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

A source with knowledge of the sale told PEOPLE in September that Diddy has "lived in Miami as his primary residence for years and always planned to sell the home in L.A. once his daughters grew up and moved out.”

Diddy has four daughters. He shares Chance, 18, with businesswoman Sarah Chapman, and twins D'Lila and Jessie, 17 with model Kim Porter, who died in 2018. His youngest, Love, whom he shares with model Dana Tran, was born in 2022.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Justin Dior Combs/Instagram

The rapper is currently in jail after being arrested on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was taken into custody on Sept. 16 after nearly a year of ongoing criminal investigation in addition to several civil lawsuits filed against him, alleging sex abuse and rape.

The allegations came to a head in September when Combs was indicted on three charges, and a judge denied the $50 million bail proposal that his attorney put forth.

In a renewed bail motion filed Nov. 8, Diddy is attempting to use his Miami property, worth $48,000,000, as security for the bail bond.

In the September indictment, prosecutors alleged that Combs manipulated women into engaging in "highly orchestrated performances," which he called "freak offs," that also allegedly involved paid male sex workers.

The day after he was arrested, Combs pled not guilty, and his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told PEOPLE he was "disappointed" by what he called an "unjust prosecution."

