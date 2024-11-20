Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape in 5 new lawsuits from anonymous accusers

Several new accusers have come forward to accuse Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual assaults from 2001 to 2022.

According to New York federal court filings reviewed by USA TODAY on Tuesday, five alleged victims claim the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul drugged and raped them. The accusers, who filed their legal complaints anonymously, are represented by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who has said he intends to file lawsuits on behalf of 120 alleged victims.

Buzbee announced the five new lawsuits in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday and added that his law firm expects "to be filing cases weekly naming Mr. Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings."

In a statement to USA TODAY, a representative for Combs pointed to a civil lawsuit against Buzbee filed Monday and said, “The extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs."

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022, in Hollywood, California.

The statement continued, "As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, is in jail until the start of his May 2025 trial despite multiple attempts by his lawyers to get him freed on a $50 million bond. He has also denied any wrongdoing alleged in dozens of civil lawsuits against him over the past year that level rape, assault and trafficking claims that date back decades.

3 male and 2 female accusers claim Diddy assaulted them between 2001 and 2022

John Doe, a Georgia resident, alleges he blacked out due to consuming drugged drinks and was raped by Combs at a New York City house party in 2022, when Doe was 39 years old. He "was traumatized by the assault and continues to experience severe emotional distress," per his legal complaint.

Another John Doe — who lives in Texas — accuses Combs, an unnamed bodyguard and an employee only described as "a Caucasian man" of raping him in October 2001 during his audition for a police officer role in a music video.

He alleges a Diet Coke he drank in the New York City hotel room was drugged and caused him to lose consciousness before the alleged assault. Doe says he had to seek various medical treatments after the alleged event and "struggled with intense emotional pain and mental health issues, feeling disgusted and deeply depressed."

In a third lawsuit filed Tuesday, a Jane Doe who lives in Texas alleges that when she was 17, she drank a drugged alcoholic drink while attending Combs' Fourth of July Party in the Hamptons in 2004. After losing consciousness, she says, she woke up with "throbbing pains in her vaginal and anal areas" and was later threatened by Combs and his bodyguards. She claims she was able to leave the party by "agreeing not to contact the police in exchange for the return of her purse and phone."

In the fourth lawsuit, a Jane Doe living in Maryland, who was 18 years old at the time, alleges Combs and members of his "security team" invited her and two friends into his SUV while they were attending a Halloween party held at Club New Yorker in 2001. She claims she was drugged and, along with her friends, forced to perform oral sex on the men inside the vehicle.

As a result, Doe "struggled with intense emotional pain and mental health issues, feeling disgusted and deeply depressed, with symptoms of post-traumatic stress."

The fifth lawsuit accuses Combs of sexually assaulting a John Doe living in Florida at an after-party in Miami in 2022. Doe claims he was given a drugged drink after being invited to the party at a Miami home and awoke to Combs sexually raping him. Per his lawsuit, Doe fell unconscious, woke up in the same room the next morning and was instructed to leave by Combs' security team.

Each lawsuit accuses Combs and his co-defendants of violating New York City's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act and requests a jury trial.

A ruling last month by a federal judge overseeing one of Buzbee's clients' lawsuits against Combs, which accuses the rapper of raping a Jane Doe at a Manhattan hotel in 2004, has raised the question of whether plaintiffs will be able to continue their cases anonymously.

Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil wrote in her ruling that "the fundamental question" is whether Doe has a "'substantial privacy' interest that outweighs the customary and constitutionally-embedded presumption of openness in judicial proceedings." She added that "the people have a right to know who is using their courts."

New lawsuits come amid accusations against accusers' attorney

The attorney filing lawsuits on behalf of Combs' alleged victims, Tony Buzbee, was accused of extortion in a new lawsuit this week.

The new filings came one day after Buzbee was sued by an anonymous plaintiff, described as a "high-profile" male celebrity. The lawsuit accused the attorney of "shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums from him" with the threat of litigation containing "entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault."

Doe, who is suing Buzbee on charges of extortion and intentional infliction of emotional distress, is seeking unspecified damages as compensation, as well as a jury trial. The man's attorneys said he would disclose his identity in court "through a sealed, in camera filing or as the court otherwise deems appropriate."

In a statement to USA TODAY, Buzbee called Doe's complaint a "frivolous lawsuit" filed against his firm and an "aggressive attempt to intimidate or silence me and ultimately my clients."

"No amount of money was included in the demand letters. No threats were made," Buzbee said. The letters "are no different than the ones routinely sent by lawyers across the country in all types of cases."

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline offers free, confidential, 24/7 support to survivors and their loved ones in English and Spanish at: 800.656.HOPE (4673) and Hotline.RAINN.org and en Español RAINN.org/es.

Contributing: Edward Segarra

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape in 5 new lawsuits