Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of raping 10-year-old boy

The accuser, identified only as John Doe, claims he flew to New York City with his parents in the summer of 2005 for an audition with the rapper. In the documents - filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee and obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff claims he met Combs at a hotel near Madison Square Garden. He says he rapped several songs to Combs, who allegedly told him he could turn him into a star. Combs allegedly asked the child how badly he wanted to be a star, to which the accuser told him that he would do "anything".