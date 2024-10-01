Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Boy as 120 People Allege Abuse

Sean "Diddy" Combs was separately charged in September with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution

Scott Dudelson/Getty Sean "Diddy" Combs

A 9-year-old boy is among 120 people who are accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault and abuse in impending lawsuits, a lawyer for the accuser says.

Houston based attorney Tony Buzbee held a press conference Tuesday, Oct. 1, alleging Combs sexually abused multiple minors.

Buzbee alleged one 9-year-old boy was sexually abused after he auditioned at the Bad Boy Records Studio in New York City.

“Other boys were there to audition as well,” Buzbee alleged. “All of them were trying to land a record deal. All of them were minors. This individual [the 9-year-old] was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio in the promise to both his parents and to him himself of getting a record deal.”

Related: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wants to Testify at His Prospective Federal Sex Crime Trial, His Attorney Claims

On Tuesday, Buzbee said his law firm, along with the AVA Law Group, were retained by at least 120 individuals to file civil claims against Combs. Twenty five of the alleged victims are minors, Buzbee said.

According to NBC News, Buzbee plans to file the lawsuits in the various states in the next 30 days.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage Sean "Diddy" Combs

Related: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested in N.Y.C. After Raids on His Homes amid Sex Trafficking Lawsuits

The alleged victims, Buzbee said, were "evenly divided between males and females."

Buzbee said more than 55% of the alleged victims filed reports to either the authorities or to hospitals.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



The alleged victims claimed they were abused at Diddy's parties including ones that celebrated album releases and New Year's Eve, as well as "all white parties," "puppy parties" and sometimes at auditions — which allegedly occurred in Los Angeles, Miami, Manhattan and the Hamptons — between 1991 and 2024.

Buzbee claimed many of the alleged victims were drug tested after the incident and the drug, Xylazine, a horse tranquilizer known as "tranq," was found in their systems.

Related: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is No Longer on Suicide Watch, Has Visited with Family in Prison: Sources (Exclusive)

Combs attorney, Erica Wolff, wrote in a statement to PEOPLE, "As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

The abuse claims come after Combs, 54, was charged in September with federal racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Federal authorities allege that Combs “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others, and led a racketeering conspiracy that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes,” according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York press release.



He pleaded not guilty, but has been denied bail twice.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.