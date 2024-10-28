Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old boy in new lawsuit

In a new lawsuit, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of raping and drugging a 10-year-old boy in the mid-2000s.

The civil complaint was filed Monday in New York Supreme Court by an anonymous John Doe who is represented by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, according to a court filing obtained by USA TODAY. Earlier this month, Buzbee announced he was representing 120 accusers with claims of sexual abuse against the embattled music mogul.

The lawsuit claims the alleged victim, who lives in California, met Combs in 2005 as an aspiring actor and rapper. Doe's parents had hired an entertainment industry consultant, who allegedly arranged a meeting with the Bad Boy Records founder in New York.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of raping and drugging a 10-year-old boy in the latest of a series of sexual assault claims.

According to the lawsuit, Combs requested to meet with the boy alone for a "purported 'audition' at a hotel." After Doe performed several rap songs for him, the rapper allegedly told the child performer he could "make him a star."

"Combs asked (Doe) how badly he wanted to be a star, and what (Doe) would do to get to be one," the lawsuit states. Doe "responded, as might any 10-year-old child, that he would 'do anything.'"

The lawsuit claims Combs, who would have been around 35 at the time, drugged and sexually assaulted the boy.

The Buzbee Law Firm filed another lawsuit on Monday, in which an anonymous John Doe claims Combs sexually assaulted him several times when he was 17 years old and auditioning for MTV's "Making the Band."

Diddy's lawyers maintain he 'never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone'

In a statement shared with USA TODAY on Monday, Combs' attorneys denied the claims and said he and his legal team "have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process."

"The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number," the statement reads. "As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false."

During his Oct. 1 press conference, Buzbee stood in front of a backdrop that featured the number of a hotline (1-800-200-7474) for people with allegations against Combs.

Combs' attorneys' statement concluded: "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor."

Doe's legal action comes after 11 accusers — also represented by Buzbee — leveled allegations of sexual assault and rape against Combs in court, including a woman who claims Combs raped her while attending an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in September 2000.

Combs, who was arrested in September and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, is being held at the Special Housing Unit in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center ahead of his upcoming May 5 trial. He has maintained his innocence amid a slew of lawsuits over the past year accusing him of sex trafficking and assault; he has also pleaded not guilty to all federal criminal charges.

Man claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs drugged, raped him during childhood audition

Following his alleged audition for Combs, Doe was given a bottle of soda to drink, which made him feel "a little funny," according to the lawsuit. Buzbee alleges the drink was laced with drugs "including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy." GHB, or gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, is sometimes known as a "date rape drug," per the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Combs then allegedly instructed the boy to move closer to him, after which he pushed the boy down "and saidwords to the effect of 'You have to do some stuff you don't want to do sometimes.'"

The "Hello Good Morning" emcee subsequently exposed his penis to Doe and told him to "kiss it," a request the boy refused, per Doe's complaint. Combs then allegedly forced Doe to perform oral sex. After losing consciousness from the alleged assault, Doe claims he woke up to find his pants were undone and that "his anus and buttocks hurt badly."

Doe alleges Combs threatened to hurt his parents if he were to report the alleged assault. He was taken back to his parents following the meeting, with his parents later noting that the boy was "lethargic and acting differently."

In the years since the alleged assault, Doe has suffered from "severe depression and anxiety, which leaves him hopeless and fatigued," the lawsuit reads.

Contributing: Taijuan Moorman

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline offers free, confidential, 24/7 support to survivors and their loved ones in English and Spanish at: 800.656.HOPE (4673) and Hotline.RAINN.org and en Español RAINN.org/es.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Diddy lawsuit: Rap mogul accused of raping, drugging 10-year-old boy