Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs charged with sex trafficking

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s arrest comes amid a stream of sexual assault accusations and two house raids - AKGS/SPLASH NEWS

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering and accused of presiding over an empire of sexual crimes.

The music mogul, expected to appear in court on Wednesday at 2:30 ET, “engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals”, according to an indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

Damian Williams, the US attorney for New York’s southern district, said the investigation into Combs was “ongoing” and that “nothing is off the table” in terms of charges being brought against his associates.

He said the authorities would seek to keep Combs behind bars before his trial, downplaying suggestions that his safety was at risk after comparisons were drawn with the suicide of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2019.

“We are concerned with anyone’s safety whenever they are detained prior to trial… but I do not drawn any sort of connection between Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide and what may or may not happen to any other defendant,” Mr Williams said.

Detailing allegations dating back to 2009, the indictment accuses him of abusing, threatening and coercing women for years “to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct”.

Combs had been arrested late on Monday in Manhattan, roughly six months after federal authorities conducting a sex trafficking investigation raided his luxury homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Combs’s Holmby Hills residence was raided in March as part of an ongoing investigation - AKGS/EVGA CARR

Over the past year, Combs has been sued by people who say he subjected them to physical or sexual abuse.

He has denied many of those allegations, and outside the courthouse on Tuesday morning, Marc Agnifilo, his lawyer, said that Combs would plead not guilty and that he would “fight like hell” to try to get his client released from custody.

Of Combs, Agnifilo said: “His spirits are good. He’s confident.”

The indictment accuses Combs of striking, punching and dragging women on numerous occasions, throwing objects and kicking them – and enlisting his personal assistants, security and household staff to help hide it all.

The indictment describes Combs as the head of a criminal enterprise engaged in or attempting to engage in activities including sex trafficking, forced labour, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, drug offences, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

Combs recognised as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop before a flood of allegations that emerged over the past year turned him into an industry pariah.

Combs had been one of hip-hop’s leading rappers and producers going by the name of P Diddy and Puff Daddy - PA/ALAMY

In November, his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit saying he had beaten and raped her for years.

She accused Combs of coercing her, and others, into unwanted sex in drug-fuelled settings.

The suit was settled in one day but months later CNN aired hotel security footage showing Combs punching and kicking Cassie and throwing her on the floor. After the video aired, Combs apologised, saying: “I was disgusted when I did it.”

Combs and his attorneys, however, denied similar allegations made by others in a string of lawsuits.

On Tuesday, Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Cassie, said in a statement that “neither Ms. Ventura nor I have any comment”.

He added: “We appreciate your understanding and if that changes, we will certainly let you know.”

Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, has previously faced legal trouble.

In 2001, he was acquitted of charges related to a Manhattan nightclub shooting two years earlier that injured three people. Shyne, his protege at the time, was convicted of assault and other charges and served about eight years in prison.