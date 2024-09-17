Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested in New York amid onging federal sex trafficking probe: reports

Federal agents arrested embattled hip hop artist and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs in New York City on Monday night, multiple news outlets reported.

According to the New York Times, his arrest stemmed from a grand jury indictment. The New York Post also reported about his arrest. The charges against Combs were not immediately available.

News of Diddy’s arrest comes months after federal agents raided his mansions in Miami Beach and Los Angeles in the wake of a lawsuit claiming Combs was the leader of a criminal enterprise that could qualify as a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization.”

READ MORE: Feds’ raid on Diddy’s Miami Beach mansion goes into the night in sex-trafficking probe.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.