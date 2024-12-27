Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ bleak Christmas in jail ‘a reminder of seriousness of allegations against him’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ bleak Christmas behind bars is a “reminder of the seriousness of the allegations against him”.

The rapper, 55, has been jailed at the notoriously tough Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since September and is awaiting trial in 2025 on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, and a legal expert has now said his festive season behind bars will be a brutal contrast with his previous luxury life.

James Pipe, from freegrantsforfelons.org, told the Daily Star: “The stark contrast between Diddy’s past life of indulgence and his current circumstances highlights the profound consequences of legal and personal accountability.

“While the festive season might offer moments of muted cheer for some inmates, for Combs, it serves as a reminder of the seriousness of the allegations against him and the impact of his actions on others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been widely reported Combs and his fellow inmates ate a Christmas Day meal of baked Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls, followed by a “holiday dessert”.

Mr Pipe added inmates might get a hot chocolate or a pastry if the facility’s budget allows.

He said the jail runs a “no frills” and “no luxury” regime.

The comments on Combs’ grim Christmas come after it was reported he has lost a huge amount of weight behind bars, according to a journalist who attended his last court proceeding.

Law and Crime journalist Elizabeth Millner was quoted by Page Six saying after the hearing in late December: “He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect (from him being) inside a federal detention centre for a couple of months now.

“A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The reporter added Combs’ appearance was starkly different from how he looked in a video that surfaced online of him playing hacky sack in Central Park days before he was arrested on 16 September.

She added the rapper’s hair has also changed, saying: “He appeared greyer a little bit.”

Combs denies all charges against him.