Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Children Share Statement 'Supporting' Their Father amid 'False Narratives': 'We Stand United'

Last month, the rapper was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution

Steve Granitz/WireImage Sean "Diddy" combs in January 2020

Sean “Diddy” Combs' children are standing behind their father amid accusations of sexual assault and rape.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, six of Combs' seven children — Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance and twins D'Lila and Jessie — shared a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE "supporting" Diddy in the wake of his indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. (The hip-hop mogul's seventh child, Love Sean, is only 2 years old.)

"The past month has devastated our family," it began. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."

The statement continued: "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D'Lila."



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Sean "Diddy" Combs and his children in June 2017

Related: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 7 Kids: All About His Sons and Daughters

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the "I'll Be Missing You" artist paid tribute to Love Sean on Instagram, as she turned 2. Combs, who is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail by two judges, shared a series of photos featuring his baby girl and the father-daughter duo.

"Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you 🎂🎉🎈," he wrote in the caption.

Last month, Combs was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, and has been at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail by two different judges.

His family traveled to New York City to support him at his hearing in federal court on Thursday, Oct. 10. Combs' mother, Janice Combs — who arrived from Florida — and his children were in attendance at the federal courthouse in Manhattan.



“The kids were very happy to support their father," a source close to the family told PEOPLE at the time. "The whole family was. They are united in their support and he was happy to see them all there.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Sean "Diddy" Combs in October 2023

Related: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Facing New Accusations of Sexual Misconduct from Six Women and Men

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and his attorneys have filed an appeal to get him released on bail ahead of his trial, which has been scheduled for May 2025.

The indictment Combs is facing centers around alleged "freak offs," which prosecutors say were elaborate sex performances organized by the Bad Boy Records founder. Allegedly, women were forced or coerced into participating in the "freak offs" with male sex workers.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.