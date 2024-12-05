Sean 'Diddy' Combs Claims Prosecutors Are 'Spying' on Him in Jail Cell: 'Outrageous'

The claim comes in the latest filing from the music mogul's legal team

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers filed a new motion accusing prosecutors of spying on the music mogul in jail.

“The evidence shows the government is using Mr. Combs’ detention to spy on him and invade his confidential communications with his counsel," the defense claims in a filing obtained by PEOPLE.

Combs is currently in federal custody in Brooklyn following his September indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty but has been denied bail three separate times.

Defense attorneys previously accused the federal government of misconduct after Combs' cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center was searched, which prosecutors said was part of a pre-planned sweep and did not target specific inmates.

Related: Judge Grants Diddy a Legal Victory After His Attorneys Claim 'Outrageous Conduct' by Prosecutors

Combs' legal team claims that during the search, a federal investigator photographed Combs' handwritten notes — which the defense says was privileged — and sent it to prosecutors.

"This disturbing conduct is a blatant violation of Mr. Combs’ rights," his lawyers claim in the filing. "Prosecutors say the search was motivated by security concerns at MDC, but that is a false pretext.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Defense attorneys further allege that the government "knowingly, intentionally and secretly" took Combs' notes and used them against the Bad Boy Records founder, calling it "outrageous government conduct."

“Mr. Combs cannot possibly receive a fair trial if he is not permitted to confer privately and confidentially with his counsel and others working at their direction, and to take and keep notes of his trial preparation," defense attorneys said.

Previously, a hearing was held during which Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that he would not consider any evidence obtained in the jail sweep at a November bail hearing.

Despite the legal victory for Combs, Subramanian still decided to deny Combs bail, writing that the mogul poses a "serious risk of witness tampering,"

Combs trial is currently scheduled for May 2025. He will likely remain behind bars until then.

Read the original article on People