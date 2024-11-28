Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail for the third time

The disgraced rapper will now remain behind bars until his trial in May 2025. The 55-year-old has been charged with - and denied - racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. During the two-hour court hearing, Subramanian questioned prosecutors' allegations that Combs had attempted to obstruct the ongoing investigation. "The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community," the judge wrote.