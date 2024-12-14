Sean 'Diddy' Combs drops bail request

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will remain in jail until his May 2025 trial, after dropping his bail request.

The 55-year-old music mogul had previously been denied bail three times; on September 17 immediately after his arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, one day later on September 18 and most recently on November 27.

Now, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Diddy has decided to drop his bail requests and will remain behind bars until his trial starts on May 5, 2025.

He has been in jail since his September indictment, which accuses him of being the ringleader of a "criminal enterprise". It also alleges he "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct".

Meanwhile, Diddy was recently granted daily access to a laptop in jail after his lawyers complained to a federal judge.

A decree signed by Judge Arun Sibramanian and obtained by E! News stated: "The MDC is ordered to give Defendant access to the Discovery Laptop seven days per week from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

"This can be in his unit's visiting room or in his unit's VTC room."

However, the judge stressed the use of the laptop is "not to take or store notes."

The order added: "It is the Court's understanding that the laptop has been pre-loaded with discovery materials, but does not allow any functionality beyond reviewing those materials."

If the Bad Boy Records founder "wishes for broader access" on his laptop, he and his legal team would need to discuss it with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and "consider any reasonable proposals in good faith."

The judge added: "If there are further disputes, the Court will consider adjustments to this order."

However, any further proposals "should be mindful" of the material stored on the computer and that Combs is "not isolated in his unit".

Combs' lawyers had previously claimed he had been subjected to "untenable" restrictions relating to the laptop.

Combs' team have also accused the government of trying to monitor his handwritten notes.

Lawyers alleged prosecutors had obtained attorney-client privileged material from the disgraced hip-hop mogul's cell, which outlines witnesses and potential strategies, after they were seized by investigators, which they alleged breached their client's Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights.

Diddy has denied charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.