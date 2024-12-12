Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces 3 new lawsuits alleging rape, calls accusations 'full of lies'

Sean "Diddy" Combs faces three new sexual assault lawsuits levied at him Thursday.

The embattled music mogul is already embroiled in over two dozen civil lawsuits with accusers, including minors, who claim he raped, drugged and assaulted them over a decadeslong period. Thursday's allegations include claims that Diddy raped accusers at different venues, including his Hamptons home and a Manhattan hotel, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY.

The lawsuits follow several filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing several of the accusers who have accused Combs of sexual assault, abuse and rape.

"These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him," Combs' team said in a statement to USA TODAY about the new allegations.

