Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces sexual misconduct allegations from 120 accusers in new lawsuits

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the hip-hop mogul who was arrested last month after an indictment by a federal grand jury, is now facing even more allegations of sexual misconduct.

On Tuesday, Tony Buzbee, a Texas-based attorney, revealed at a press conference that he is representing 120 accusers who allege misconduct against Combs over the course of two decades.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee said in the press conference.

“The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn’t a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world. The wall of silence has now been broken.”

Andrew Van Arsdale, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, told the Washington Post that the forthcoming filings were “unprecedented in scope” and included allegations from both men and women, who ranged in age from nine to 38 at the time of the alleged attacks. Van Arsdale added that there will be 120 individual lawsuits filed in New York, Los Angeles and Miami in the coming weeks.