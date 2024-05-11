Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files Motion to Dismiss ‘Decades-Old’ Jane Doe Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Combs has previously denied all the claims in ongoing sexual assault lawsuits against him

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

The motion comes five months after the music mogul, 54, former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and another individual labeled as "Third Assailant" were sued by a woman identified as Jane Doe in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The December 2023 filing accused the individuals of sex trafficking and gang raping Doe when she was 17 years old. Combs has previously denied all the claims in his ongoing sexual assault lawsuits.

Related: A Timeline of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sexual Assault Allegations and Lawsuits

John Shearer/Getty; Johnny Nunez/WireImage Sean "Diddy" Combs, Harve Pierre

According to court documents filed on Friday, May 10, and obtained by PEOPLE, Combs' attorneys claim that this is Doe's "second attempt to state an entirely false and hideous claim against the Combs Defendants."

Referring to the plaintiff's use of "trigger warning" in her pleading as "legally irrelevant," the motion alleges that it is a "stunt" "intended to prominently showcase a baseless and time-barred claim, which was designed to cause the Combs Defendants unwanted publicity, embarrassment, and financial costs."

"Mr. Combs and his companies categorically deny Plaintiff’s decades-old tale against them, which has already caused incalculable damage to the reputations and business standing of the Combs Defendants, even before any evidence has been presented," the motion states.

Related: What Do Diddy's Sex Trafficking Accusations Mean? A Legal Expert Explains

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Sean "Diddy" Combs at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The filing further argues that Doe "cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred," calling for the case to be "dismissed now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered."

As previously reported by PEOPLE, the accuser's lawsuit claims that she was given drugs and alcohol before being "viciously gang raped" "one after the other" after being convinced to take a private jet to Combs' recording studio in New York City.

Jane Doe's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, previously said in a statement that "The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life." PEOPLE has reached out to Wigdor for comment regarding the new filing.

The rapper has been hit with multiple sexual assault lawsuits in the past couple of months. In November 2023, Cassie, who he dated on-again-off-again from 2007 to 2018, accused him of raping and abusing her over the course of their decade-long relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Sean "Diddy" Combs in Sept. 2017

Although the lawsuit was settled a day later, Combs was accused of sexual assault in a second lawsuit by a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal shortly after. He was accused of drugging and raping her when she was a college student at Syracuse University in 1991.

That same day, Combs was accused of sexual assault by a third woman, a separate Jane Doe, who alleged that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friend in New York City more than 30 years ago.

In February, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a former producer and videographer, filed a lawsuit claiming that Combs sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened him during their time working together.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.