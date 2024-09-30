Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Files Notice of Intent to Appeal for His Release 2 Weeks After Arrest

The disgraced producer was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on Monday, Sept. 16, for racketeering, sex trafficking and prostitution-related charges

Steve Granitz/WireImage Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorney is planning to file an appeal for him to be released from prison, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, Sept. 30.

Alexandra Shapiro, who is on Combs' legal team, filed a notice of intent to appeal for his release on Monday, after he was denied bail twice. The actual appeal brief will be filed soon, a source close to Combs tells PEOPLE.

Combs is building his "dream legal defense team" by hiring trial lawyer Anthony Ricco and appellate lawyer Shapiro, the source adds.

The disgraced music mogul, 54, was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on Monday, Sept. 16, at 8:25 p.m. His 14-page indictment was unsealed the next day, detailing the allegations against Combs.

He's accused of allegedly having several "freak offs," which prosecutors described as "elaborate and produced sex performances" and allegedly coerced others to participate. He also allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted his victims.

On Sept. 18, the same day the notice of intent to appeal was filed, Combs was denied bail for the second time. He's currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky, who first denied Combs' bail on Tuesday, Sept. 17, referenced his alleged “substance abuse and what seems like anger issues."

She added, “I don’t know that you can trust yourself” not to harm others.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Meanwhile, Combs is no longer on suicide watch, sources told PEOPLE on Sunday, Sept. 29. One source says that his family has visited him as he awaits trial in prison.

“He is focused and very strong," a lawyer for Combs told PEOPLE. "He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial.”

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Combs was on suicide watch for preventative measures, noting that he was in shock. His mental state was also unclear. It was not known if he was suicidal or how long he was on suicide watch at the time.

Suicide watch is the "supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation," according to the U.S. Department of Justice National Institute of Corrections.

Combs' next court appearance is in early October.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



