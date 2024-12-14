Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Remain in Jail Until Trial Next May After Withdrawing Bail Appeal

The rapper voluntarily dismissed bail appeal on Friday, Dec. 13, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE

Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in jail until his May 2025 trial after voluntarily dismissing his latest bail appeal, according to new court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Combs had unsuccessfully appealed for bail three times prior. He was first denied bail during his arraignment in federal court on Sept. 17, one day after his arrest in a Manhattan hotel room on federal sex crime charges.

His second bail appeal was denied one day later on Sept. 18 by a different judge, who cited concerns of witness tampering.

His third and most recent appeal for bail was denied on Wednesday, Nov. 27. At the time of the third ruling, federal judge Arun Subramanian of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York cited several reasons in the decision, including that Diddy is a danger to the community.

Subramanian considered the seriousness of the violent crimes Combs has been charged with including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson and obstruction of justice, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Additional allegations against Combs involve the use of firearms, threats and coercion as part of a criminal enterprise spanning decades.

As a result of Combs’ new motion, he will remain in jail until his May 5, 2025, trial. PEOPLE has reached out to his reps for comment.

WireImage Sean "Diddy" Combs on October 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Combs has been behind bars following his September indictment, in which he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing multiple alleged victims, told the BBC on Wednesday, Dec. 11, that Combs is likely to be facing around 300 cases. Buzbee estimated his team has received around 3,000 calls since he urged potential victims to come forward via social media and a press conference on Oct. 1.

"I think that the potential [number of] cases is probably in the 300 range, but I think realistically, it'll ultimately be about 100 to 150," he told the BBC.



About an equal number of men and women have come forward to accuse Combs of misconduct, with the accusations spanning over a 20-year period, the BBC reported, citing Buzbee. Buzbee has filed 20 lawsuits so far from men and women seeking damages from Combs, according to the publication.

In response to Buzbee's Dec. 11 claim that there could be 300 legal cases against Combs, the rapper’s legal team said that the attorney's "barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs" are "shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs."

Getty Sean "Diddy" Combs on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



