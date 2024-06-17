Sean 'Diddy' Combs Returns Key to New York City Following Request from Mayor

Mayor Eric Adams asked Combs to return his key this month following surfaced 2016 surveillance footage of the mogul physically assaulting his ex, singer Cassie

Scott Dudelson/Getty Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the REVOLT & AT&T Summit on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles

Sean "Diddy" Combs has returned his key to New York City after a request from Mayor Eric Adams

The music mogul received his key from the mayor in September 2023 as recognition for "his contributions to music, business and philanthropy"

The mayor's decision follows more assault allegations that were made against Combs in May

Sean “Diddy” Combs no longer has a key to New York City at the request of Mayor Eric Adams.

Per a letter shared with CNN, the mayor, 63, noted that he was ​​“deeply disturbed” by the 2016 surveillance footage of Combs, 54, assaulting his ex, singer Cassie, that surfaced in early May. As a result, a committee recommended that the music mogul’s key be nullified and rescinded.

“I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence,” Adams’ letter reads. “After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ key.”

CNN noted that, per City Hall, Combs’ key was returned to N.Y.C. on Monday, June 10.

Reps from the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Paras Griffin/Getty Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Atlanta in June 2021

Combs received his key to N.Y.C. from Adams in September 2023 during a Times Square ceremony. The mayor presented the honor — a “beloved symbol of civic recognition and gratitude reserved for individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement,” per a press release — on the day of the producer’s The Love Album - Off the Grid project to recognize “his contributions to music, business and philanthropy.”

“The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics!” the mayor said at the time, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement, Combs said, “Receiving the key to the city of New York, the very city that molded me, is an honor and incredible moment in my life … To Mayor Adams and the city of New York: I promise to keep giving to this city that made me. Thank you for recognizing my journey and my mission to uplift and empower. Let’s continue to make history together.”

A day before Adams shared that he was looking into revoking Combs’ key to the city, the latter apologized for the footage of Cassie’s (real name Casandra Ventura) assault in a since-deleted Instagram video captioned “I'm truly sorry.”

In the clip, the rapper said, "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f---ed up.”

“I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he continued, adding, "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

Combs also said, “I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to be a better man. Each and every day.”



The Bad Boy Records founder concluded his statement by stating that he is "not asking for forgiveness" and repeated that he is "truly sorry."

Steve Granitz/WireImage Sean "Diddy" Combs in Beverly Hills in January 2020

Since then, two more accusers have come forward alleging assault against Combs in new lawsuits, which he has yet to respond to.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, May 21, note that model Crystal McKinney claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the mogul in 2003. Two days later, a sixth woman, April Lampos, also filed a suit against Combs detailing four alleged “terrifying sexual encounters,” in which she also claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted.

The fallout from Combs’ numerous abuse allegations continued this month when he sold his majority stake in Revolt, the media company that he founded. Detavio Samuels, CEO of Revolt, told The New York Times that the founder agreed to “start the process of separation" from the company in January after there were several lawsuits filed against him.

Shortly after, on June 7, Combs’ alma mater, Howard University, announced that his honorary degree had been rescinded, also following the video footage of Cassie’s assault. A statement on the school's website said that its Board of Trustees’ decision "revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree."

It also noted that Combs’ $1 million gift to the school was returned, adding, "No payments toward the $1 million pledge have been due or made by the Sean Combs Foundation as of this date.”

