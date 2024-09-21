Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks to have sexual assault civil case dismissed

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has asked for a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him to be thrown out.

The 54-year-old rap mogul - who was arrested earlier this week on sex trafficking charges and is facing a number of separate civil suits - has sought the dismissal of Crystal McKinney's allegations against him, arguing the statute of limitations has run out.

According to TMZ, lawyers acting on behalf of Diddy, Bad Boy Entertainment and Daddy's House Recording have submitted a response to the lawsuit, arguing that the claims under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law expired in 2010, seven years after Crystal claimed the alleged incidence took place.

Though her lawyers cited a local government ordinance which created a revival period for claims, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker's team insisted New York State law would take precedence and that states time has run out.

In addition, the letter argued Diddy's companies can't be sued because they didn't facilitate the alleged misconduct, so they can't be held liable.

Crystal filed her lawsuit in May and accused the rapper of drugging her when he invited her back to his music studio after they met at a Men's Fashion Week event in New York City in 2003.

The former model, who was aged 22 at the time, said the singer and several of his entourage were drinking and smoking marijuana at the studio.

She admitted she smoked with them, describing the weed as “very powerful” and claimed in her suit the joint she had may have been laced with another drug.

Combs then allegedly ordered her to follow him into the bathroom, where Crystal says he forced himself on her by kissing her and shoving her head to his crotch before ordering her to perform a sex act.

The woman said when refused, the 'Last Night' hitmaker pushed her head down again and forced her into the act.

Crystal adds in her lawsuit she later lost consciousness and woke up in a taxi, where she realised she had been sexually assaulted.

She states she was then blacklisted from the modelling industry and blamed herself for “sabotaging her own career”,

Crystal – who is seeking undisclosed damages from Combs – attempted suicide in 2004 and was hospitalised, according to her filing.

Meanwhile, Diddy is currently behind bars in Brooklyn and will likely remain there until he stands trial in his sex trafficking case after being denied bail twice.

He pleaded not guilty to allegations of sex trafficking on Tuesday (17.09.24).

The rapper appeared at a court in Manhattan after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Asked during a court hearing how he pleaded to the charges, Combs replied: "Not guilty."