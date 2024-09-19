Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Seen Playing Hacky Sack in Central Park Day Before Sex Crimes Arrest

The rapper was photographed in the New York City park with friends on Sunday, Sept. 15

Steve Granitz/WireImage; SWNS Sean "Diddy" Combs in New York City's Central Park on September 15, 2024.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted in Central Park the day before his sex trafficking arrest.

The rapper, 54, was photographed playing hacky sack and frisbee with friends in the New York City park around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15. Per his lawyer Marc Agnifilo, Combs had relocated to New York City two weeks prior to surrender to the U.S. district attorneys.

A witness alleges that Combs, who was dressed casually in a tank top and sunglasses, told his friends, “I wish I could throw a frisbee," according to the New York Post.

The musician’s friendly interaction came just one day before he was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution at the Park Hyatt in Manhattan on Monday, Sept. 16, according to a federal indictment. The music mogul was arrested at 8:25 p.m.

SWNS Sean "Diddy" Combs plays hacky sack in Central Park on Sept. 15, one day before his arrest.

The next day, Combs' indictment was unsealed, outlining the disturbing details of the allegations against him, including how he allegedly forced victims to participate in "freak offs" which are described in court documents as "elaborate and produced sex performances."

The rapper allegedly used drugs like cocaine, ketamine and oxycodone, as well as his influence to coerce and intimidate women to join the "freak offs." Additionally, the "freak offs” were sometimes allegedly captured on camera without the victims' knowledge.

More than 1,000 bottles of baby oil were recovered among the "freak off supplies" when Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided in March.

SWNS Sean "Diddy" Combs plays hacky sack in Central Park on Sept. 15, one day before his arrest.

That same day, Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said during Combs' arraignment hearing that the music mogul is in “treatment and therapy for things that most respectfully he needs treatment and therapy for and he’s getting that." The attorney did not detail what Diddy is in treatment for, citing confidentiality.

During his court date, Combs pleaded not guilty. His attorneys proposed a $50 million bail package that would've included a $50,000 bond for him. But the Bad Boy Records founder was denied bail and remanded to custody as he awaits trial.

Additionally, prosecutors also alleged Combs had what appeared to be drugs in the hotel room where he was arrested on Monday.

After the Tuesday ruling, members of Combs' family, who were present at the arraignment, declined comment to PEOPLE and left the courthouse without making a statement.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

