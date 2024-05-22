Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued by model who claims he drugged and sexually assaulted her

Crystal McKinney has told how she was inspired to come forward after she learned of the lawsuit filed against the rapper by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The alleged incident between Diddy and Crystal took place in 2003 during Men's Fashion Week, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Crystal, then 22, claims she met the rapper at an event, and he invited her to his music studio with some friends. She recalled how the group were drinking and smoking joints. When she smoked some of the joint, she alleged it felt "very powerful"…”