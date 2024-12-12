Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued by Three Men for Sexual Assault

Three men have come forward with new lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging similar accusations of sexual assault and being drugged.

The suits, filed in New York City on Thursday, are the latest in a flurry of accusations against Combs since his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed and subsequently settled a lawsuit last November.

In a statement shared with Variety, representatives of Combs dismissed the suits as frivolous and shared that they will hold the attorney accountable for filing them. “These complaints are full of lies,” reads the statement. “We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.”

All suits were filed by John Does regarding incidents that took place in 2019 and 2020. One Doe recounts that he was invited to a party at Combs’ Hamptons residence in the summer of 2020, flying from Florida to New York City to attend. At the party, he drank alcohol with Combs and his Bad Boy associates and soon fell ill and lost consciousness, which he presumes was because he had been drugged. He alleges that he was then sodomized by Combs and his entourage, and was unable to defend himself.

Another Doe recalls meeting Combs at New York City’s Marquee nightclub in 2019 and attending an after-party at Combs’ suite at the Park Hyatt. After Combs gave him a cocktail and consumed half of it, the room “started spinning” and Doe told Combs he wasn’t feeling well. Combs told him to sit on the end of the bed, and told other people in the room that “he is ready to party.” Doe lost consciousness and awoke fully nude on his stomach with Combs raping him. Nearby, an unidentified man and woman recorded him on a camera. When he awoke, Combs was gone and the man filming him offered him $2,500 in cash on Combs’ behalf.

The third suit stems from an incident in Feb. 2020 where Doe, who had run errands for Combs in 2006, set up a meeting with him to discuss missing job payments. He went to the InterContinental New York where Combs, alone, gave him what he learned was a spiked drink. Doe told Combs he wasn’t feeling well, and was instructed to lay down and nap. When he awoke, he was on his stomach with his pants pulled down while Combs raped him. After the incident, Combs told Doe that going to the police would make him “look like an idiot” and that he would never be able to substantiate his claims.

Combs is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. after being arrested on Sept. 16 by Homeland Security on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Combs was denied bail by two separate judges, and is set to remain behind bars until his trial in May of next year. If found guilty of racketeering, Combs could face life in prison.

Most recently, attorney Tony Buzbee named Jay-Z as a party in a lawsuit that claimed he and Combs had raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000. In a fiery response on Sunday afternoon, Jay-Z claimed his lawyer was sent “blackmail” surrounding the allegations from Buzbee in an effort to pressure him into settling out of court. Carter went on to say that it had the “opposite effect” and instead enflamed Carter to expose his accusor for “the fraud [they] are in a VERY public fashion.”

