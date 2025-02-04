Sean 'Diddy' Combs Taken From Jail To Hospital For Late-Night MRI

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was transported from his jail cell to a Brooklyn hospital Thursday night for a late-night MRI.

Combs was taken to the hospital for the non-invasive test around 10 p.m., according to the New York Post.

A source told the paper that the rapper, facing criminal charges, got the go-ahead for the magnetic resonance imaging because his knee was bothering him.

The source noted that Combs has suffered from knee issues for years. He had multiple knee surgeries in 2017 after running in the New York Marathon, according to Page Six.

Combs was taken back to his cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center after the MRI and did not spend the night at the hospital.

The source said the visit took place at night to avoid attention from other inmates and prison staffers.

A U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told the Post that officials do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in custody for various reasons, including privacy, safety and security.

Combs’ hospital visit took place the same day that prosecutors added details to the indictment against him in connection with his trial in May for alleged sex trafficking and for dangling someone off a hotel balcony.

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to the charges, but he remains incarcerated without bail.

Along with the criminal charges, Combs is also being sued by at least three men who allege that he drugged them and then sodomized them between the years of 2019 and 2022.

