Sean 'Diddy' Combs is 'in treatment and therapy' amid sex crime allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is "in treatment and in therapy" amid the multiple sexual abuse allegations against him.

The 54-year-old rap mogul was arrested earlier this week then charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution, and during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday (17.09.24) - at which he pleaded not guilty - his lawyer revealed the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker is currently receiving help, though declined to explain what for due to confidentiality.

Attorney Marc Agnifilo told the court his client is in “treatment and therapy for things that most respectfully he needs treatment and therapy for and he’s getting that."

He added: “Mr. Combs is not a perfect person. There’s been drug use, there’s been toxic relationships – which I think were mutual in their toxicity as these things often are."

The lawyer also insisted seeking help "at the ripe age of 54" should be applauded.

Diddy was denied bail and remanded in custody to await trial, but his legal team intend to fight the decision.

His lawyer told reporters outside the court in Manhattan: "Tomorrow we fight again. And we'll fight every day, until we don't have to fight anymore."

And Marc vowed to "fight" until his client is proven to be "innocent".

He said: "He's going to fight this. He's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence.

"We believe in him wholeheartedly. He didn't do these things. There's no coercion and no crime."

The 'Coming Home' hitmaker is "not afraid of the charges" he's currently facing, according to his lawyer.

Marc added: "He's been looking forward to this day, and he's been looking forward to clearing his name."

The rapper was arrested at the Park Hyatt hotel in Manhattan, New York, on Monday.

The accusations he's facing were later made public.

An indictment reads: "For decades, SEAN COMBS, a/k/a ‘Puff Daddy,’ a/k/a ‘P Diddy,’ a/k/a ‘Diddy,’ a/k/a ‘PD,’ a/k/a ‘Love,’ the defendant, abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct (sic)"

According to the indictment, Combs' alleged crimes "relied on employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled - creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice (sic)"

Damian Williams, the US attorney for the southern district of New York, also alleged during a press conference that the rapper maintained control over his victims by "giving them drugs, by giving and threatening to take away financial support or housing, by promising them career opportunities, by monitoring their whereabouts, and even by dictating their physical appearance".