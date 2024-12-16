Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Celebrate Late Mom Kim Porter's Birthday: 'Our Guardian Angel'

"We will celebrate as if you were here with us," the sisters wrote in their tribute

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins D'Lila and Jessie are celebrating their late mother's birthday.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, the 17-year-olds shared a throwback photo on their Instagram Stories as they honored their late mom Kim Porter on her birthday. In the throwback picture, the twins are pictured much younger and wearing matching pink fuzzy vests as their mom hugs one of them and smiles.

"Happy birthday mommyyy 🎊🥳🎉," they wrote across the photo. "Today our mommy our superhero and our guardian angel was born. We love and miss u sooo beyond much."

"Today is your day #kimporterday and we will celebrate as if you were here with us," they continued. "WE LOVE U MOMMYYYY ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Porter and Combs, who has been in jail since his September arrest on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, are parents to twins D'Lila and Jessie as well as sons Quincy, 33, and Christian, 26.

Christian also posted on Instagram in honor of Porter's birthday, sharing a few photos of the model from his childhood. "Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy ❤️ 🕊️ I Love you and Miss you SOO MUCh!!!! #foreverkp," he wrote.

In November, D'Lila and Jessie shared a sentimental Instagram post on their joint account honoring their mom six years after her death. In the black-and-white photo, Porter, who died of lobar pneumonia in 2018, could be seen holding up one twin and kissing her, while the other was sound asleep on her shoulder.

"We can’t believe it’s been 6 years without you," the caption began.

D'Lila and Jessie continued, "We think about you every single second of the day. We love and miss you so much words can’t even explain. We wish you were here with us but we know your spirit will be around forever!! We Love you Mommy❤️❤️."

Earlier this fall, the twins and their brothers Quincy and Christian spoke out after a memoir claiming to be written by the late model was released online.

In a joint statement posted on Instagram, the siblings addressed the "many hurtful and false rumors circulating bout our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship." They added that "claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue."

"She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves."

They clarified that anyone speaking as a "friend" of Porter's "is not a friend" and does not have Porter's best interests in mind.

Lastly, Quincy, Christian, Jessie and D'Lila asked for respect, and for supporters to keep Porter's legacy "in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It's what she deserves."

