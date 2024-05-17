Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Video appears to show rap mogul beating girlfriend Cassie in 2016

The ex-couple were seen at a movie screening in LA about one week before the video was purportedly filmed [Getty Images]

CCTV has emerged appearing to show rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs attacking singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016.

The video, aired by CNN, has surfaced in the wake of allegations by Ms Ventura about her ex-boyfriend and producer in a lawsuit last year.

She has not commented, but her lawyer said it confirms "the disturbing and predatory behaviour of Mr Combs".

A lawyer for Mr Combs has not responded to a BBC request for comment.

The BBC has not independently verified the video, which appears to be a compilation of surveillance footage angles dated 5 March 2016.

According to CNN, it was filmed at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

The clip appears to show Ms Ventura leaving a hotel room to walk towards a row of elevators.

A shirtless man is seen holding a towel around his waist, and hurrying down a hallway.

When he catches up to her, he grabs her and throws her on the floor, causing her to drop some luggage.

He kicks her while she is on the ground, before picking up her bags and kicking her a second time then attempting to drag her by her shirt.

The attacker is seen leaving for a moment, before returning and shoving Ms Ventura as she stands up. He then sits in a chair near the lifts and throws an object.

A lawyer for R&B singer Ms Ventura, Douglas Wigdor, said in a statement: "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behaviour of Mr Combs.

"Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

In a now-settled federal lawsuit last year, Ms Ventura alleged that "around March 2016" Mr Combs "became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye".

"After he fell asleep, Ms Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms Ventura.

"He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape," the documents said.

The lawsuit alleged that the rap mogul had purchased the footage from the hotel for $50,000 (£39,000).

Her legal action against Mr Combs, which accused him of rape and sexual trafficking over a decade, was settled for an undisclosed sum one day after it was filed in November last year.

Mr Combs' lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said at the time that the settlement "is in no way an admission of wrongdoing".

"Mr Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms Ventura the best."

Since then, several other women have filed lawsuits accusing the rapper of sexual misconduct.

His homes in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida, were raided last month as part of a federal investigation into human trafficking.

Ms Ventura formally was signed to Mr Combs' record label, Bad Boy, and released several hits in the 2000s, including songs that featured Diddy.

Her most famous tracks include Me & U, Long Way to Go and Official Girl, featuring Lil Wayne.