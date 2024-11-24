Sean Duffy’s Fox News Host Wife Dabbles in Transphobia During Nancy Mace Interview

Corbin Bolies
·2 min read
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy invited Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Fox & Friends Weekend, turning a Sunday interview into a commiseration riddled with transphobia.

Campos-Duffy, whose husband was just nominated to be President-elect Donald Trump’s transportation secretary, asked Mace to lay out her recent quest to ban trans women from using women’s bathrooms on federal property, prompting Mace to repeat her oft-used lines that she’s trying to defeat “the radical left” and claiming that “men shouldn’t be allowed in women’s restrooms.”

But it was at the tail-end of the interview where Campos-Duffy joined in the transphobia, bringing up Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D-DE) only to misgender her. She then referenced Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s idea that Congress introduce women’s bathrooms for each political party, saying Democrats “can just open the doors to the trans—those."

Campos-Duffy then attacked Biden administration official Rachel Levine, claiming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s statement that Republicans want to suspect someone’s gender identity through Mace’s bill didn’t hold water.

“I’ve seen Rachel Levine, I know that’s not a woman, so I don’t understand this idea,” Campos-Duffy said. “But Nancy Mace, you’ve taken a lot of abuse for standing up for the rights of women, especially in their private spaces, and we appreciate that.”

Campos-Duffy’s anti-trans advocacy on Sunday is in line with a pattern of conspiracy theories and anti-LGBTQ remarks. She previously claimed libraries were attempting to “sexualize our children” by labeling LGBTQ books, and she suggested that the Catholic Church could try to introduce “a lesbian Virgin Mary” after Pope Francis approved blessings for same-sex couples.

Mace, for her part, previously touted her support for “transgender equality” in 2021, making her reversal this month one of her many, many policy flip-flops.

