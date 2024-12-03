Sean Hannity To Host Interview Series For Fox Nation
Sean Hannity will host a monthly interview series for Fox News’ subscription streaming service Fox Nation.
The first episode of Sean, premiering today, features an interview with Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone.
The second episode will feature ESPN commentator and podcast host Stephen A. Smith, and the third episode will have as guest celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels.
Hannity also is hosting the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Thursday.
Lauren Petterson, president of Fox Nation, said that the show will feature “long-form interviews with newsmakers and celebrities, delving deep into their life journeys and the challenges and successes they have had along the way.”
Hannity’s weeknight show has averaged nearly 3 million viewers this year, placing among the top cable news shows.
