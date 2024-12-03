Sean Hannity to Host Monthly Longform Interview Program on Fox Nation

Sean Hannity may be looking to go the route trod in the past by Larry King, and, more recently, his former colleague Chris Wallace.

The longtime Fox News opinion host will debut a new monthly longform interview program on Fox Nation, the subscription-backed streaming outlet that is a sibling to the Fox Corp.-owned cable-news network. In “Sean,” Hannity will lead in-depth sit-down interviews with a variety of guests spanning the world of sports, entertainment, and politics,” according to a statement from Fox News.

“Throughout the course of my career, I’ve had the honor of meeting the world’s most interesting people. It is often the struggles and obstacles they have overcome that makes them most captivating,” Hannity said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing these conversations with Fox Nation viewers.”

Going face to face with celebrities and notables has served as a format for a range of cable-news programs, including Larry King’s long-running CNN program; a short-lived effort on MSNBC led by Alec Baldwin; and, most recently, a program anchored by veteran journalist Chris Wallace — formerly of Fox News — that surfaced both on CNN as well as Max, the streaming outlet owned by corporate parent Warner Bros. Discovery.

