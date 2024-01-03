Sean Kenney's Animal Super Powers Made with LEGO Bricks Exhibition Comes to LaSalle Landing

The Event Centre at LaSalle Landing is set to host the captivating exhibition, "Sean Kenney's Animal Super Powers Made with LEGO Bricks," featuring extraordinary sculptures by the renowned LEGO artist. This unique showcase unveils larger-than-life sculptures portraying creatures with fascinating "super powers," inviting guests to delve into the scientific marvels behind these adaptations.

Commencing on Thursday, January 25, 2024, and running every Thursday to Sunday until April 6, 2024, the general admission times offer a chance for visitors to immerse themselves in this awe-inspiring experience. Regular hours include Thursdays and Fridays from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, with potential variations during holidays. Admission is $13 plus tax per person for ages three and up. On-site access will also be available once the exhibit opens.

Produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., "Animal Super Powers" is a visual feast and rich in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) content. The exhibition aims to inspire budding artists, engineers, zoologists, and biologists, encouraging them to expand their imaginations and explore the intersection of creativity and science.

Mayor Crystal Meloche expressed excitement about hosting this groundbreaking event: "We are thrilled to bring this unique, large-scale exhibit to LaSalle. It will be the first event of its kind at the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing. These larger-than-life sculptures promise to inspire learning and spark imagination, and we can't wait!"

"Animal Super Powers" delves into the evolutionary, biological, and environmental factors driving remarkable animal adaptations such as shapeshifting, super-strength, echolocation, and limb regeneration. Visitors are encouraged to envision themselves possessing similar extraordinary abilities.

By merging the world's most beloved toy brick with the allure of superhero mythology, "Animal Super Powers" provides an entertaining and educational platform for visitors to marvel at the wonders of the natural world.

Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Imagine Exhibitions is proud to partner with Sean Kenney to bring the creative vision of Animal Super Powers to the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing. Sean's art is gravity-defying and inspires us to look at ourselves and the world around us with an incredible new perspective."

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter