Sean Strickland sparks backlash ahead of UFC 312 after launching insults at Australia

Sean Strickland has come under fire for insulting Australia ahead of his fight in Sydney on Saturday, when he challenges for the middleweight title at UFC 312.

Strickland’s main event against Dricus Du Plessis, who dethroned him in January 2024, marks the divisive American’s second fight Down Under; in 2023, he outpointed Israel Adesanya in Sydney, becoming the 185lb champion in an all-time UFC upset.

Strickland has drawn criticism in the past for his views on women’s MMA, for claiming he would like to kill an opponent in the cage, and for other crude comments. And the 33-year-old sparked further backlash on Thursday (6 February), while addressing media ahead of UFC 312.

“It’s a really beautiful country. I would consider Australians as English white trash,” Strickland said. “Some Irish, too; you know they sent the lot here. As an American white trash, I feel like I have a lot in common with you f***ers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Referencing Australia’s introduction of gun laws, after the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, Strickland added: “You had one mass shooting and gave up all your guns, that was kind of pathetic.

“It’s the lack of freedom, dude. How insane is it that we’re in a modern country and hate speech is a thing? [...] We’re in a modern country with running water, and you guys know: it’s real bad […] real f***ing bad, dude.”

(Getty Images)

Strickland’s views were even featured on the front page of the Australian Daily Telegraph’s sports section. The paper branded him the “UFC’s biggest imbecile” and called for “someone [to] please knock this guy out”. In a strange move, the UFC shared the front page on its social-media accounts.

It is not the first time in 2025 that a UFC fighter has come under fire for offensive comments. Last week, UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell drew widespread criticism for claiming Adolf Hitler was a “good guy” and denying the Holocaust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although UFC president Dana White labelled Mitchell’s comments “beyond disgusting”, he refused to punish his fellow American, citing freedom of expression.

Mitchell, 30, later apologised, writing on Instagram: “I’m sorry I sounded insensitive. I definitely was not trying to offend anybody, but I know I did. I know that a lot of people died in the Holocaust, and that’s a fact. Hitler did a lot of evil things, I think we can agree on that.

“I’m definitely not a Nazi, and definitely do not condone any of the evil things Hitler did. In the future I will b[e] much more considerate w[h]en talkin’ about the suffering of all peoples.”