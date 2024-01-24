Seaquarium response to Miami-Dade mayor: We’re still here and fighting ‘misinformation’

Faced with an eviction threat from Miami-Dade County’s mayor, the Miami Seaquarium on Wednesday accused the administration of sharing only partial information about recent enforcement action by federal animal inspectors.

Days ago, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent the Seaquarium’s parent company a letter citing a recent notice by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that it planned to confiscate four animals from the for-profit attraction after inspections found issues with veterinary care.

On Tuesday, a USDA spokesperson confirmed the notice was issued Jan. 19 but said that the Seaquarium “took necessary corrective action to come into compliance” with federal animal welfare laws.

“We reiterate our disappointment with how Miami-Dade County has misused the information they claimed they had received from the USDA regarding animal health issues at MSQ,” the Seaquarium said in a statement, using shorthand for the Miami Seaquarium. “The Mayor and her staff have never reached out to MSQ to confirm the accuracy of this information before making it public.”

In a social media post sharing the statement, the Seaquarium added: “We’re addressing misinformation and staying open under our Lease Agreement with Miami-Dade County.”

Levine Cava’s office had no immediate response to the statement.

On Sunday, the mayor sent a letter to Eduardo Albor, president of the Dolphin Company, which took ownership of the Seaquarium in 2022. The attraction rents county waterfront, and Levine Cava said her administration was moving to terminate the lease based on “deep-seated concerns regarding the quality of care provided to the animals at the Seaquarium.”

While the letter said Miami-Dade was moving toward eviction, it also suggested the Seaquarium could take action to remain in place.

“This matter demands swift and comprehensive resolution, and we hope you will work with all necessary partners to rectify these concerns promptly,” Levine Cava wrote.

The USDA and Miami-Dade have not said which four animals were the subject of the confiscation notice. The Seaquarium statement provided no other details except to say the theme park’s “animal care staff has been collaborating with the USDA to address some concerns about the care of four complex animal cases.”

In its statement, the Seaquarium also emphasized it remains in operation and that no animals were removed by regulators.

“It’s important to clarify that there was no confiscation, and MSQ’s professional staff continues to care for its animals with the same passion, knowledge and dedication they do every day,” the statement read. “Miami Seaquarium remains open and operating under the lease agreement executed by Miami-Dade County.”