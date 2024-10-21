Search is on for 16-year-old girl who failed to return from hike in Plumas National Forest

Authorities in Plumas County are searching for Mila Schweyer, a 16-year-old who went missing while hiking in the Lakes Basin area. She was last seen near the Elwell Lodge in the Plumas National Forest.

Searchers are looking for a teenager who failed to return Sunday from a hike in the Lakes Basin Recreation Area of Plumas County.

The search continued Monday for 16-year-old Camila “Mila” Schweyer. Camila is 110 pounds and 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, black leggings, blue shoes. Mila carried a light blue backpack and was hiking with a small chihuahua-type dog.

The Lakes Basin Recreation Area just south of Graeagle on Highway 89 is a popular destination in the Plumas National Forest known for its lakes, hiking trails, swimming and camping. Lakes Basin is about 145 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Plumas County sheriff’s deputies received the call of the missing girl about 6 p.m. Sunday from the girl’s mother, who had dropped her off earlier that day near Elwell Lakes Lodge, sheriff’s officials said.

Plumas County search-and-rescue personnel combed the area Sunday while a California Highway Patrol helicopter flew in from Redding to join the effort.

“Despite extensive search efforts last night, crews were unable to locate the missing hiker,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Plumas authorities have since called in Governor’s Office of Emergency Services for additional resources to aid in the search and the CHP is returning to the air to try to spot the missing teen.

Anyone with information on Mila’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 530-283-6300.