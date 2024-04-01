Search is on for 2 Oklahoma moms missing under 'suspicious' circumstances

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were last seen in the Texas County, Oklahoma area over the weekend. Investigators are still searching for the moms, who initially ventured out on the road to pick up their children.

The search for two Oklahoma women continues as investigators try to piece together the events leading up to their disappearance.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Sunday that they were called in to investigate the “suspicious disappearance” of 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley, who have not been since the weekend.

Officers found the vehicle they were last seen in abandoned near “Highway 95 and Road L which is south of Elkhart, Kansas in rural Texas County, (Oklahoma),” according to the agency.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation by phone at 1-800-522-8017 or via email at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

The investigation into their disappearance “remains ongoing.”

Missing Oklahoma women miss children pick-up window, car abandoned

It wasn’t immediately clear what the connection between the two women is, but they were both traveling to “pick up children,” according to the Endangered Missing Advisory activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“They never made it to the pickup location. Their car was located abandoned on the side of the road,” the advisory states.

What do the missing moms look like?

Butler has several tattoos, including "a Chinese symbol on her left forearm and sunflower on her left shoulder." Kelley has a butterfly tattooed on her left forearm, police say.

Butler is 5 feet, 4 inches with red hair and green eyes, last seen wearing blue short sleeve shirt, denim shorts and Heydude shoes. Kelley has brown hair and blue eyes, and last seen wearing whitewashed blue jeans, a long sleeve shirt and tan-colored shoes.

Additional details about the women were not immediately available.

