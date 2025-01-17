Missing Aberdeen sisters latest: Mystery deepens as sisters planned to end tenancy just before disappearance

The mystery of the two missing sisters from Aberdeen has only deepened after it has emerged that they were planning to move out of their flat just before their disappearance.

Police Scotland continues to appeal for help finding Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, who were last seen more than a week ago.

After the sisters were reported missing from their home in Aberdeen city centre, their brother Jozsef Huszti told BBC News: “We don’t understand this whole thing. That they wrote a message to their landlady, that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement. We didn’t have any information about that. So that’s the strange thing.”

In a desperate plea, the sisters’ family said: “All we want is for them to be found.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair, who are originally from Hungary, were last seen on CCTV in Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee at around 2.12am on 7 January. They crossed the bridge and turned right on to a footpath next to the river, heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

One theory police are considering is that the siblings somehow entered the water, and extensive search efforts – involving the force’s helicopter, dog branch and marine unit – have been focusing on the river and surrounding area.

Officers added that there is nothing to suggest criminality in relation to their disappearance.

Key Points

Mystery deepens as sisters planned to end tenancy just before disappearance

Brother says it’s ‘strange’ sisters ‘never mentioned’ plan to move out of flat to family

Family statement in full as they issue plea for information

CCTV footage shows last-known sighting of missing sisters

Police issue major update after CCTV reveals sisters visited bridge hours before disappearance

11:57 , Tara Cobham

ADVERTISEMENT

The two sisters who went missing in Aberdeen more than a week ago visited the bridge where they were last seen the previous day, police have said.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32, were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee at around 2.12am on Tuesday, January 7.

They crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath next to the river heading towards Aberdeen Boat Club.

Police said that investigations into their disappearance have now confirmed both women were seen at the same bridge at around 2.50pm on Monday January 6 and spent around five minutes in the area, not engaging with anyone else.

It has also emerged a text message was sent from Henrietta’s mobile phone to the sisters’ landlady at 2.12am on Tuesday January 7, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since, police said.

The two sisters who went missing in Aberdeen more than a week ago visited the bridge where they were last seen the previous day, police have said (Police Scotland)

Watch: Police search for missing sisters in Aberdeen

11:00 , Tara Cobham

Mystery deepens as twins planned to end tenancy just before disappearance

10:39 , Tara Cobham

The mystery of the missing sisters in Aberdeen has only deepened after it emerged that the pair were planning to end their tenancy just before their disappearance.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, who went missing more than a week ago, did not tell their family they were “immediately” going to move out of their rented flat, according to their brother Jozsef.

He said they even had a phone call with their mother, with whom they were close, days before they vanished and made no mention of their decision.

He told the BBC: “They wrote a message to their landlady that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement. We didn’t have any information about that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So that’s the strange thing, that the girls didn’t tell us anything about that.

“They never mentioned any such plan.”

He told the broadcaster the women had no financial difficulties and were saving up to buy their own property.

Everything we know about the missing Huszti sisters

10:00 , Tara Cobham

Police are still looking for sisters Henrietta and Eliza Huszti more than a week after they went missing from their home in Aberdeen City Centre.

The sisters, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, were reported missing by their landlord, days after they stated their intention to leave the tenancy they shared. Henrietta and Eliza - who are both from Hungary - are both described as white women of slim build with long brown hair.

Police continue to keep an open mind about where the two may have gone, although they are considering one theory that the pair somehow entered the water. A police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit are focusing on the river and its surrounding area.

My colleague Bryony Gooch reports:

Everything we know about the missing Huszti sisters in Aberdeen one week later

When did they go missing?

09:30 , Bryony Gooch

Eliza and Henrietta were last spotted on CCTV in Market Street at Victoria Bridge at around 2.12am on Tuesday, 7 January. They were then seen crossing the bridge and turning right onto a footpath next to the River Dee, heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.

The area was covered in snow and ice when the sisters disappeared, following a bitter cold snap across the country.

Bryony Gooch reports on everything we know so far about their disappearance.

What have police said about their disappearance?

09:00 , Bryony Gooch

Superintendent David Howieson said this week police remain “extremely concerned for Eliza and Henrietta”.

He said officers continue to search the river and its surrounding area with “considerable efforts”, and will examine all available CCTV footage to establish the sisters’ movements.

Officers are also speaking to a number of people in their enquiries and remain in regular contact with Eliza and Henrietta’s family in Hungary to “provide them with support”.

He added in the days preceding their disappearance, the sisters had indicated to their landlord that they intended to leave their tenancy.

“The landlord carried out inquiries at the address which has led them to be concerned about the whereabouts of the sisters,” Mr Howieson said.

He said the police were “trying to remain open-minded in terms of what the wider circumstances may have been”, as the behaviour of the duo was considered to be “very out of character”.

Family doesn’t understand sisters’ disappearance

08:22 , Angus Thompson

Eliza and Henrietta’s family have continued to speak out, with their brother Joszef Huszti appearing on the BBC, where he said the family don’t understand their disappearance.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti went missing in Aberdeen on January 7 (PA Media)

He said from his home in Budapest: “That they wrote a message to their landlady, that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement. We didn’t have any information about that.

“So that’s the strange thing, that the girls didn’t tell us anything about that. They never mentioned any such plan.”

He confirmed that their mother had spoken to them on Saturday and everything seemed fine.

Police keep an open mind about sisters’ whereabouts

07:20 , Bryony Gooch

Police continue to keep an open mind about where the two may have gone, although they are considering one theory that the pair somehow entered the water. A police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit are focusing on the river and its surrounding area.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen on CCTV in Market Street in Aberdeen (PA Wire)

Officers have said there is nothing to suggest any criminality about the siblings’ disappearance, nor were there any known mental health concerns which might have explained it.

The sisters, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, were reported missing by their landlord, days after they stated their intention to leave the tenancy they shared. Henrietta and Eliza - who are both from Hungary - are both described as white women of slim build with long brown hair.

Everything we know so far about the sisters’ disappearance

Thursday 16 January 2025 18:01 , Athena Stavrou

Officers said there is no indication a third party was involved and that there is nothing to suggest criminality in relation to their disappearance.

One theory police are considering is that they somehow entered the water.

Superintendent David Howieson said there is nothing to suggest there were mental health concerns or any other concerns in relation to the sisters that might begin to explain what happened.

As part of the investigation, it has emerged that the siblings were planning to move out the flat they rented.

Police said they are focusing on the River Dee as there is no evidence the women left the immediate area.

Police divers could be seen in the water in the Aberdeen harbour area on Tuesday, while officers are continuing to examine CCTV footage and carry out house-to-house inquiries.

The women, who are both described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair, are part of a set of triplets and are originally from Hungary.

Police Scotland said they have the support of police in their home country, who are liaising with the wider family.

What police search of River Dee involves

Thursday 16 January 2025 16:33 , Athena Stavrou

An extensive search for the two sisters has been carried out in recent days.

Police have been focusing their efforts on the River Dee and surrounding area after the pair were last seen there more than a week ago.

Officers carried out an early morning operation at the site on Tuesday, speaking to pedestrians and motorists in the area to try and shed more light on the sisters’ movements.

The search has involved an array of specialist resources, including the police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit.

In pictures: Detectives return to river where sisters were last seen

Thursday 16 January 2025 15:02 , Athena Stavrou

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Sisters’ family issue desperate plea saying ‘all we want is for them to be found’

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:28 , Athena Stavrou

The family of the two sisters who have been missing for almost a week have appealed for anyone with information to come forward, saying “all we want is for them to be found”.

In a desperate plea, the family of Eliza and Henrietta Huszti issued a statement on Monday, saying: “This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.

“We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.

“If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

“We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time.”

When did Eliza and Henrietta go missing?

Thursday 16 January 2025 12:00 , Athena Stavrou

Eliza and Henrietta were last spotted on CCTV in Market Street at Victoria Bridge at around 2.12am on Tuesday, 7 January.

They were then seen crossing the bridge and turning right onto a footpath next to the River Dee, heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.

The area was covered in snow and ice when the sisters disappeared, following a bitter cold snap across the country.

Everything we know about the missing Huszti sisters in Aberdeen a week after disappearance

Thursday 16 January 2025 10:29 , Athena Stavrou

Police are still looking for sisters Henrietta and Eliza Huszti more than a week after they went missing from their home in Aberdeen City Centre.

The sisters, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, were reported missing by their landlord, days after they stated their intention to leave the tenancy they shared. Henrietta and Eliza - who are both from Hungary - are both described as white women of slim build with long brown hair.

Police continue to keep an open mind about where the two may have gone, although they are considering one theory that the pair somehow entered the water. A police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit are focusing on the river and its surrounding area.

Read the full story here:

Everything we know about the missing Huszti sisters in Aberdeen one week later

Statement in full as family issues plea for information

Thursday 16 January 2025 07:00 , Andy Gregory

In their statement, the family of the missing sisters said: “This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.

“We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.

“If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

“We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time.”

‘All we want is for them be found’, say family of missing sisters

Thursday 16 January 2025 06:00 , Andy Gregory

The family of two sisters who have been missing for almost a week have appealed for anyone with information to come forward, saying “all we want is for them to be found”.

Lucinda Cameron has the full report:

‘All we want is for them be found’, say family of missing sisters

Full report: Detectives return to Aberdeen river in hunt for missing sisters

Thursday 16 January 2025 05:00 , Andy Gregory

Detectives searching for two sisters who vanished on a Scottish bridge a week ago have returned to the spot where the pair were last seen.

Our reporter Barney Davis has more details on the search here:

Detectives return to Aberdeen river in hunt for missing sisters

What do we know about the two missing sisters?

Thursday 16 January 2025 04:00 , Andy Gregory

Henrietta and Eliza Huszti, who were described as being “very close”, moved from Hungary to Scotland together around seven years ago.

They are both aged 32, and have a triplet sister Edit. They also have a brother named Joszef.

The two sisters lived in Aberdeen and had been saving to buy their own home.

Their brother described them as cautious people, who always talked decisions through with each other and their mother, with whom they were very close and spoke to at least weekly, if not daily.

(Facebook/Eliza Huszti)

‘Uncharacteristic’ for sisters to be out on streets in early morning

Thursday 16 January 2025 03:00 , Andy Gregory

Their brother Jozsef Huszti said their mother spoke to Eliza and Henrietta for 40 minutes on the Saturday before they went missing and nothing seemed unusual.

Their other sister Edit also said she had spoken to them on New Year’s Eve and they appeared to be happy and cheerful.

She said it was out of character for them to be on the streets in the early hours of the morning.

Police give description of missing sisters

Thursday 16 January 2025 02:00 , Andy Gregory

As their family appeals for any witnesses to come forward, Eliza and Henrietta were both described by police as white and of slim build with long, brown hair.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti went missing in Aberdeen on January 7 (PA) (PA Media)

CCTV footage shows last-known sighting of missing sisters

Thursday 16 January 2025 01:00 , Andy Gregory

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen on CCTV in Market Street in Aberdeen (Police Scotland/PA)

Where were sisters last seen?

Wednesday 15 January 2025 23:59 , Andy Gregory

The Hungarian nationals were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee at around 2.12am on 7 January.

They crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath next to the River Dee heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club. They have not been seen since and searches have now entered a second week.

Detectives make enquiries near Aberdeen river in hunt for missing sisters

Wednesday 15 January 2025 23:00 , Andy Gregory

Detectives searching for two sisters who vanished on a Scottish bridge a week ago returned on Tuesday to the spot where the pair were last seen.

Officers spoke to people in the area during an early morning operation on Tuesday to try and shed more light on the sisters’ last known movements.

Sisters’ behaviour ‘very out of character’, police say

Wednesday 15 January 2025 22:00 , Andy Gregory

Police Superintendent David Howieson said detectives are keeping an open mind about what happened to the sisters, but have said they have not found anything to suggest a third party was involved.

Mr Howieson said: “We’re trying to remain open minded in terms of what the wider circumstances may have been. What we know is that the behaviour of the sisters in the morning on which they disappeared is very out of character.

“We don’t really understand why they seem to have left their home address and walked to this area in a fairly direct line before the CCTV footage of them is exhausted.

Sisters had been saving up to buy their own property, brother says

Wednesday 15 January 2025 21:00 , Andy Gregory

The twins’ brother Joszef Huszti told the BBC that his sisters had no financial difficulties and were saving up to buy their own property.

Video report | Police search for missing twin sisters in Scotland

Wednesday 15 January 2025 20:00 , Andy Gregory

Police say sisters’ landlord ‘had concerns that they left their flat'

Wednesday 15 January 2025 18:59 , Andy Gregory

During the investigation, officers have learned the sisters, who are originally from Hungary and part of a set of triplets, had been planning to move out the flat they rented in the city.

Police Superintendent David Howieson said on Tuesday: “There was an indication from the person from whom they rent a flat who had concerns that they left the flat and indicated they intended to move.”

Police using helicopters, dogs and marine unit in search focused on River Dee

Wednesday 15 January 2025 17:58 , Andy Gregory

Extensive searches have been carried out in recent days, with the police helicopter, dog branch and the marine unit among the specialist resources involved.

Police said they are focusing on the River Dee as there is no evidence the women left the immediate area.

Full report: Missing sisters did not tell family of plans to leave rented flat

Wednesday 15 January 2025 16:55 , Andy Gregory

Two sisters who went missing more than a week ago did not tell relatives they were “immediately” going to move out of their rented flat, it has emerged.

Nick Forbes has the full report:

Missing sisters did not tell family of plans to leave rented flat

Brother says it’s ‘strange’ sisters ‘never mentioned’ plan to move out of flat to family

Wednesday 15 January 2025 15:51 , Tara Cobham

The family of the missing sisters has said the pair “never mentioned” a plan to move out of their flat, calling their discovery of this news from police “strange”.

Speaking from his home in Budapest, Jozsef Huszti told BBC News: “We don’t understand this whole thing.

“That they wrote a message to their landlady, that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement. We didn’t have any information about that. So that’s the strange thing, that the girls didn’t tell us anything about that. They never mentioned any such plan.

“Even when my mother spoke to them on the Saturday, they didn’t mention anything about it, that they had any plan to move out.”

Ms Huszti said Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were not having any financial issues as far as he was aware and that their were saving up to buy their own home.

He also described them as cautious people, who always talked decisions through with each other and their mother, with whom they were very close and spoke to at least weekly, if not daily.

Sisters revealed to be planning to move out of flat they rent

Wednesday 15 January 2025 15:12 , Tara Cobham

It has emerged as part of the police investigation that the sisters were planning to move out of the flat they have been renting.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Superintendent David Howieson said the pair had told their landlord they wanted to end their tenancy.

It was the landlord who reported the siblings as missing to the police.

He has been questioned as a witness in the case.

Watch: Police search for missing sisters in Aberdeen

Wednesday 15 January 2025 14:30 , Tara Cobham

Full story: Detectives return to Aberdeen river in hunt for missing sisters as search enters second week

Wednesday 15 January 2025 14:00 , Tara Cobham

Detectives searching for two sisters who vanished on a Scottish bridge a week ago have returned to the spot where the pair were last seen.

Police Scotland is appealing for help finding Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32 and part of a set of three triplets, after they were reported missing from their home in Aberdeen city centre.

The Hungarian nationals were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee at around 2.12am on 7 January.

My colleague Barney Davis has the full story:

Detectives return to Aberdeen river in hunt for missing sisters

Neighbours 'hope and pray sisters found safe’

Wednesday 15 January 2025 13:30 , Tara Cobham

Former neighbours of the sisters have said they are hoping and praying the missing pair are found safe.

Retired couple David and Lesley, residents of Gladstone Place in Woodside, described the pair as “quiet” but remembered one of them was “always” seen wearing something colourful when the siblings lived in their local area years ago.

David, 69, told the Press and Journal: “It’s sad to hear what has happened.

“They were quite quiet. I didn’t get the chance to talk to them much, they kept themselves to themselves.”

Lesley, 64, added: “It is a right shame. I really hope they are found. It’s not good that it’s been a week now. I’m keeping an open mind, and pray that they’re found safe.

“I just hope everything goes the way that the family are hoping for. It’s never the message that you want to hear – that a family member has gone missing.”

Another couple, who live on Gladstone Place, said: “The street is a really lovely community so it’s horrible to hear that’s happened to people who lived here.

“We’re hoping for the best, and we send our wishes to the family.

“It really hits home when it’s someone who once lived in your neighbourhood.”

Everything we know so far about the sisters’ disappearance

Wednesday 15 January 2025 13:04 , Tara Cobham

The missing sisters were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at Victoria Bridge in Aberdeen at about 2.12am on Tuesday 7 January. They crossed the bridge and turned right on to a footpath next to the River Dee, heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

Officers said there is no indication a third party was involved and that there is nothing to suggest criminality in relation to their disappearance.

One theory police are considering is that they somehow entered the water.

Superintendent David Howieson said there is nothing to suggest there were mental health concerns or any other concerns in relation to the sisters that might begin to explain what happened.

As part of the investigation, it has emerged that the siblings were planning to move out the flat they rented.

Police said they are focusing on the River Dee as there is no evidence the women left the immediate area.

Police divers could be seen in the water in the Aberdeen harbour area on Tuesday, while officers are continuing to examine CCTV footage and carry out house-to-house inquiries.

The women, who are both described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair, are part of a set of triplets and are originally from Hungary.

Police Scotland said they have the support of police in their home country, who are liaising with the wider family.

Mapped: Key locations in search for missing Aberdeen sisters

Wednesday 15 January 2025 12:23 , Tara Cobham

Brother of missing Aberdeen sisters warns against ‘fake news’

Wednesday 15 January 2025 11:28 , Tara Cobham

The brother of missing sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti has warned against spreading fake news.

In a post on social media on Saturday, Jozsef Huszti said: “I ask everyone to respect each other. No one should spread any fake news.”

He added, on behalf of the Huszti Family: “Thank you all for being with us at this difficult time.”

Sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen on CCTV in Market Street in Aberdeen more than a week ago (PA Wire)

Sisters appeared ‘fine’ in days leading up to their disappearance, brother says

Wednesday 15 January 2025 11:19 , Tara Cobham

The two sisters appeared “fine” in the days leading up to their disappearance, according to their brother.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti’s brother Jozsef Huszti said their mother spoke to the pair for 40 minutes on Saturday 4 January and nothing seemed unusual.

BBC News reported their “close-knit” family do not know what could have happened to them, although their disappearance is not believed to be suspicious at this stage.

What police search of River Dee involves

Wednesday 15 January 2025 10:58 , Tara Cobham

An extensive search for the two sisters has been carried out in recent days.

Police have been focusing their efforts on the River Dee and surrounding area after the pair were last seen there more than a week ago.

Officers carried out an early morning operation at the site on Tuesday, speaking to pedestrians and motorists in the area to try and shed more light on the sisters’ movements.

The search has involved an array of specialist resources, including the police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit.

Theory police are considering is that sisters somehow entered River Dee

Wednesday 15 January 2025 10:20 , Tara Cobham

One theory police are considering is that the missing sisters somehow entered the River Dee.

Search efforts for Eliza and Henrietta Huszti have been focusing on the river and surrounding area.

There is nothing to suggest that the pair left the immediate area.

Police are continuing to search the River Dee and harbour areas in Aberdeen (PA Wire)

No suggestion of criminality in disappearance of sisters, say police

Wednesday 15 January 2025 10:02 , Tara Cobham

There is nothing to suggest criminality in relation to the disappearance of the two sisters, police have said.

Officers are keeping an open mind about what has happened to Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, but they said there is no indication a third party was involved.

Pictured: Path next to River Dee where Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen

Wednesday 15 January 2025 09:37 , Tara Cobham

The path where the sisters were last seen, next to the River Dee in Aberdeen (PA Wire)

What to do if you have information on missing sisters

Wednesday 15 January 2025 09:36 , Tara Cobham

Police Scotland are continuing to appeal for help finding missing Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.

Police ‘extremely concerned’ for Eliza and Henrietta Huszti

Wednesday 15 January 2025 09:31 , Tara Cobham

Police searching for Eliza and Henrietta Huszti have said they are “extremely concerned” for the missing pair.

In an update issued on Monday, Superintendent David Howieson said: “We remain extremely concerned for Eliza and Henrietta as our searches enter a second week.

“Considerable efforts are being made to search the river and the surrounding area. We have spoken to a number of people in the course of our enquiries, including overnight, a week on from when they were last seen.

“We continue to examine all the available CCTV footage to try and establish the sisters’ movements in the early hours of Tuesday, 7 January.

“We remain in regular contact with Eliza and Henrietta’s family in Hungary and continue to provide them with support.

“We know our concern is shared by people across Aberdeen and the North East. I would urge anyone who may have information, which has not yet been passed to police, to get in touch.”

In pictures: Detectives return to river where sisters were last seen

Wednesday 15 January 2025 09:28 , Tara Cobham

A police dive boat on the River Dee in Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

A police diver at Aberdeen harbour during the ongoing search for the missing sisters (PA Wire)

Detectives have returned to the spot where the pair were last seen (PA)

Sisters’ family issue desperate plea saying ‘all we want is for them to be found'

Wednesday 15 January 2025 09:21 , Tara Cobham

The family of the two sisters who have been missing for almost a week have appealed for anyone with information to come forward, saying “all we want is for them to be found”.

In a desperate plea, the family of Eliza and Henrietta Huszti issued a statement on Monday, saying: “This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.

“We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.

“If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

“We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time.”

Search for missing sisters from Aberdeen enters second week

Wednesday 15 January 2025 09:18 , Tara Cobham

The search for the missing sisters from Aberdeen has entered its second week.

Police Scotland continues to appeal for help finding Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, after they were reported missing from their home in Aberdeen city centre.