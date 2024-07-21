Search on for Amber Alert Suspects

Latest Stories
- People
'Devoted' Teachers Are Fatally Shot in Separate Homes, Leaving Their 2 Sons Orphaned
Patrick and Andrieana Montgomery, both 42, were killed in a shooting on July 13 in Oshawa, Ontario, authorities say
- Tacoma News Tribune
He raped and kidnapped two Pierce County women at knifepoint. Here is his sentence
Jurors convicted the man for attacking the women in October 2022.
- CBC
London, Ont., teen dies in hospital days after being stabbed in case of intimate partner violence
WARNING: This story contains discussion of intimate partner violence.A 17-year-old girl has died in hospital two days after she was stabbed in an incident that involved a domestic violence call and ended in the fatal shooting of a London, Ont., man by police.The girl has been identified by police and her family as Breanna Broadfoot."Today we had to say goodnight to our beautiful angel who was viciously murdered on Tuesday evening. She fought hard, as hard as she could, and lost," Jessica Broadfo
- People
Inside the Disturbing Allegations Against Married N.J. Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting 2 Students
Julie Rizzitello, 36, is accused of sexually assaulting a student earlier this year and another one in 2017, authorities said
- CBC
7 arrested in Toronto area as part of global fraud investigation
Toronto police have arrested seven people as part of an international fraud investigation associated with organized crime groups in West Africa.The seven, all from the Toronto Area, are accused of receiving and moving illicit funds taken from victims, with losses in excess of $1.3 million, according to police. The names of the suspects have not been released because police said the investigation is ongoing.Det.-Sgt. Anthony Coscarella of the Toronto police's financial crimes unit said in a news
- People
Pregnant Teen Who Left Home with Unknown Person Found Slain in Woods — and Police Allege Ex-Boyfriend Lied to Them
Mia Campos, 16, was found dead in the woods near her home, days before her ex-boyfriend Jesus Monroy was arrested on charges of providing false statements to police
- The Wrap
‘Rust’ Trials Leave Clues to Mystery of Live Bullets on Set – and a Likely Answer
TheWrap reviewed the testimony, exhibits, body cam and interviewed relevant parties to reach a simple answer The post ‘Rust’ Trials Leave Clues to Mystery of Live Bullets on Set – and a Likely Answer appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Canadian Press
Missouri woman who served 43 years in prison is free after her murder conviction was overturned
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose murder conviction was overturned after she served 43 years of a life sentence was released Friday, despite attempts in the last month by Missouri’s attorney general to keep her behind bars.
- The Canadian Press
Illinois deputy charged with murder shot woman in face after ordering her to move pot of water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in the death of a Black woman shot her in the face during a tense moment over a pot of water in her home and then discouraged his partner from trying to save her, authorities said Thursday.
- Futurism
Woman Arrested for Smashing Windows of Cybertruck Ice Cream Truck
Cream Big Out in wild Ohio, a woman has been arrested for allegedly smashing the windows of a Cybertruck out of which someone ran an ice cream stand. As Dayton's WHIO local broadcaster reports, a 29-year-old Indiana woman was arrested earlier this week for clobbering the futuristic-looking Tesla truck used by the owners of Cyber Cream […]
- CBC
'Nothing short of a miracle': Missing N.L. fishing crew arrive home safely
The crew of the Elite Navigator, the fishing vessel missing since Wednesday, are home after spending days in a life-raft on the Atlantic Ocean. (Arlette Lazarenko)The crew of the Elite Navigator, the fishing vessel missing since Wednesday, arrived home safely on Saturday.The seven crew members were greeted by hundreds of people celebrating their return to Valleyfield, a municipality that is part of the town of New-Wes Valley.Some residents were waiting on the docks and its surrounding areas with
- CBC
Witnesses say woman dragged by Nunavik Police Service was having a seizure
WARNING: This story contains some distressing details.A video circulating online of the arrest of a woman in Salluit, Que., is causing outrage. Witnesses to the incident on Thursday night say the woman was having a seizure while she was being dragged by police into custody. Nunavik Police Service deputy chief of administration, Shaun Longstreet, said the incident began with reports of a woman possibly driving while intoxicated. "Officers responded immediately to the call, and upon locating the v
- The Daily Beast
Thomas Matthew Crooks Looked Up a Michigan School Shooter Before Attempting to Assassinate Trump
Investigators say the cellphone of Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to kill former President Donald Trump, contained a mugshot of a Michigan school shooter and other information from the 2021 attack that left four people dead.In the days before Crooks took aim at Trump, the 20-year-old gunman searched online for information about Ethan Crumbley, who shot and killed four classmates at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, and Crumbley’s parents, who were convicted of involuntary manslaughter e
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Boy shot relative to death to stop assault on his mom in Johnson County, authorities say
The Sheriff’s Office said it believed that the boy was protecting his mother.
- People
Missing Student May Have Accidentally Fallen into Manhole, Police Say, as They Reveal New Details of Finding Body
A Corpus Christi, Texas, investigator sheds light on one of the biggest unanswered questions: how Caleb Harris' body might have ended up in a wastewater well
- The Canadian Press
Woman found dead in suitcase in Newfoundland; spouse found dead, suspected in killing
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in St. John's, N.L., say a woman's body was found in a suitcase in the city's downtown this week and her spouse — who was found dead a day prior — is suspected of killing her.
- BBC
US woman freed after 43 years in prison for murder she didn’t commit
Sandra Hemme has spent almost all of her adult life in prison for a 1980 murder in St. Joseph, Missouri.
- CBC
Community calls for road safety after pregnant woman, baby killed in crosswalk crash
Hundreds of people gathered at a downtown Toronto park Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and her baby who were killed after the woman was hit by driver at a pedestrian crosswalk earlier this week.The janaza funeral prayer, an Islamic funeral ritual, was held just steps away from the Regent Park intersection where the 42-year-old woman was hit."All of the family members are sick and we are also very sad," said Mohammad Aslam Uddin, imam of Islamic Research Centre of Canada, Masjid A
- People
2-Year-Old Was Allegedly Beaten to Death with Braided Dog Toy, Mom and Boyfriend Are Charged
A 26-year-old Memphis woman and her boyfriend are facing murder and child abuse charges
- Associated Press
A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin over an iPhone
A 12-year-old girl in Tennessee has been charged with murder, accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin as the younger girl slept. A relative said they had been arguing over an iPhone. A security camera recorded the killing, inside the bedroom they shared on July 15 in Humboldt, Tennessee, the county prosecutor said.