Search called off for Ulukhaktok boater after days-long search

Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., seen in July 2017. A resident has been missing from the community for several days after a boating trip. (Hilary Bird/CBC - image credit)

Search and rescue teams have suspended efforts to find a missing boater in Ulukhaktok, N.W.T.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP said they were made aware Friday that a community member hadn't returned as expected from a boat trip in an 18-foot red Lund boat.

Ulukhaktok's search and rescue team had begun a search for the missing man, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre out of Trenton, Ont., took over the search on the water.

RCMP said the search involved two Canadian Coast Guard vessels, rotary wing aircraft and a C-130 Hercules, as well as local search-and-rescue vessels. Search-and-rescue crews from Ulukhaktok searched the land.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre has now suspended the search after "intensive efforts," the RCMP said.

"The Ulukhaktok RCMP would like to thank all of the volunteers and searchers who tirelessly contributed to the search efforts," it added.