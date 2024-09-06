Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in northeastern New Brunswick

ESGENOOPETITJ FIRST NATION — The RCMP in northeastern New Brunswick have released a photo of an armed suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in or near the Esgenoopetitj First Nation.

The Mounties say they responded to a call for help Thursday at 1:47 p.m., and when they arrived, officers found a 48-year-old man had been killed by gunfire and another man had been injured.

About two hours later, they issued an emergency alert warning residents about an "armed and dangerous" suspect identified as 47-year-old Keith Martin.

The RCMP asked residents to remain indoors and keep their porch lights on as officers searched for Martin overnight.

The newly released photo shows him with a shaved head, dark stubble, and police say he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, jeans and a black winter hat — and he has a bandage on his forehead.

RCMP say he was last seen on Diggle Point Road, which is at the southern end of the First Nation, about eight kilometres from Neguac, N.B.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press