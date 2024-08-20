Search continues for kayaker who went missing on Long Lake in Halifax

HALIFAX — The search continues today for a missing 26-year-old woman who was kayaking Sunday on a lake in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say the woman's cellphone, kayak and life-jacket have been located by ground search and rescue teams.

The missing 26-year-old is Jashansdeep Kaur, who is described as a slim South Asian woman.

She is about five feet tall and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, with white-and-black sneakers.

Kaur was kayaking at Long Lake, which is in the Spryfield community, when she went missing.

Police are asking anyone with information about her to call them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press