Search continues for man trapped after monsoon storms cause west Phoenix roof collapse
On Friday evening, Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller said search efforts are still underway. He says worker dogs are getting deep into the rubble to search areas that crews are unable to. There are about 100 fire personnel at the scene and crews will remain working throughout the weekend, officials say. A woman told ABC15 Thursday morning that her brother, 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya, is the person crews are searching for. She says he was working as a forklift operator.