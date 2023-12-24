Search continues for man who vanished kayaking with friends off Florida, rescuers say

The Coast Guard is continuing its search for a man who went missing while kayaking near the St. Augustine Inlet in Florida.

Family and friends on social media have identified the man as Eiffel Gilyana.

Gilyana was kayaking with two other people when they lost sight of him around 10 a.m. Dec. 23, according to a Facebook post from the Jax Fire Dragons boat team. They found his kayak broken in half but could not find him.

Eiffel Gilyana’s kayak is seen floating upside down after he went missing.

Gilyana worked with the U.S. military in Iraq from 2003 to 2009, according to Action News JAX.

Cutter Tarpon boat crews searched for Gilyana throughout the night and U.S. Coast Guard crews and partner agencies continued searching the morning of Dec. 24, according to a Facebook post by the Coast Guard.

Gilyana was last seen wearing black pants with no life jacket or shirt, according to the Coast Guard. Anyone with information is asked to call U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville at 904-714-7561.

The St. Augustine Inlet is about 40 miles southeast of Jacksonville.

