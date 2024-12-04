Search continues for missing 60-year-old man in Cannon Falls who disappeared walking dog

Police in Cannon Falls, Minnesota on Thursday plan to continue searching for a missing 60-year-old man who disappeared while walking his dog this week.

In a news release, the Cannon Falls Police Department reported it responded to the area near a senior living facility in Goodhue County, about 40 miles southeast of Minneapolis, Monday for a report of a missing person.

Police have not released the man's name or his description, but said at the scene, officers determined the man had taken his dog for a walk in the woods.

"Officers were able to follow the footprints in the snow into the woods," the agency posted on Facebook. "Because it was night and the temperatures were dropping, additional assistance was requested."

The search was suspended at 2:20 a.m Tuesday and resumed at 9 that morning, police reported.

After failed efforts, the search concluded Tuesday night.

Search for missing man and dog postponed due to weather

Due to high winds and falling temperatures Wednesday, the search will not continue until Thursday, police said.

Police also said they are asking the public not to conduct a search on their own "as it will only hinder official search efforts."

In the agency's post, police reminded the public to stay off ice on rivers and lakes.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to contact Cannon Falls police at 507-263-2278.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Missing man in Cannon Falls, Minnesota vanished while walking dog