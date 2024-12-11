The search continues for thousands of Palestinians who have gone missing in Gaza
Reem Ajour says she last saw her husband and then 4-year-old daughter in March, when Israeli soldiers raided a family home in northern Gaza. She is haunted by those chaotic last moments, when the soldiers ordered her to go – to leave behind Talal and Masaa, both wounded. Their cases — a fraction of the thousands who have gone missing during the 14-month-long war. (AP Video shot by Abed Al-Kareem Hana and Mohammad Jahjouh/Production by Wafaa Shurafa)