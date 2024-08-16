Search detail breaking news Aug. 15

CBC

A former Calgary high school teacher who had sex with a 17-year-old former student, weeks after she graduated, was not in a position of trust or authority over her, the defence argued Wednesday.Jason Selby, 41, who taught at Western Canada High School, is charged with sexual exploitation. A charge of sexual assault was withdrawn by the Crown mid-trial. In Canada, the age of consent is 16 years old. But sexual exploitation can apply if the accused was in a position of trust or authority over the