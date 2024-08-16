Search detail breaking news Aug. 15

Latest Stories
- People
12-Year-Old Girl Died After Parents Treated ‘Serious Life-Threatening’ Injuries with Smoothies, Say Police
Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
‘That One Was A Pretty Funny One To Get Out’: Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner Reflects on Leaked Coffee Shop Photo, New Head Coach Craig Berube, and the Departure of Sheldon Keefe
Marner took questions from the media following the unveiling of Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in franchise history on Wednesday.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Scottie Scheffler calls the FedEx Cup playoff format 'silly'
Scottie Scheffler showed up for the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week with his Olympic gold medal but he wasn’t exactly showing it off. “It's a bit heavy around the neck,” he told members of the me
- BuzzFeed
A 29-Year-Old Just Gave The Best Explanation As To Why Millennials Aren’t Having Kids
"It absolutely baffles me that the government is pretending like they don't know why we're not having kids because, frankly, it is glaringly obvious."
- The Canadian Press
A teen was falling asleep during a courtroom field trip. She ended up in cuffs and jail clothes
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager on a field trip to see a Detroit court ended up in jail clothes and handcuffs because a judge said he didn't like her attitude.
- FTW Outdoors
Everything we know so far about ESPN firing Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder
Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder have both been integral parts of ESPN's football coverage over the last few years. For Griffin, he was hired at ESPN in 2021. He was part of the company's college football coverage on Saturdays and has served as an analyst for…
- The Hockey News - New York Islanders
Maple Leafs Learn What Islanders Already Knew; Super-Skilled John Tavares Was Not The Complete Captain
Auston Matthews is to be named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, taking the reins from John Tavares.
- The Canadian Press
Australian breaker Rachael Gunn says ridicule of her Olympic performance has been 'devastating'
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian breaker Rachael Gunn said the backlash to her much-ridiculed Olympic performance has been “devastating,” adding Thursday that she took the competition seriously and gave her best effort.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Former Flyers Forward Signs With New Team
This former Philadelphia Flyers forward has found a new home.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
'That's Not A Human': Former Maple Leafs Forward Tyler Ennis Breaks Down Similarities in Auston Matthews and Oilers’ Connor McDavid
Ennis played 51 games for the Maple Leafs during the 2018-19 season and 39 games for Edmonton in 2020-21
- PA Media: UK News
Woman ‘lost faith in everything’ after rape case dropped over ‘sexsomnia’ claims
Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott contacted police in 2017 after waking up and feeling that she had been raped while she slept.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Offer Sheet Mayhem
When GM Doug Armstrong made an offer sheet to two Edmonton Oilers players, plenty of Canadiens instantly thought about what could have been with a certain offer sheet. Meanwhile, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes must have been thinking about something else...
- People
Why Breaking Won't Be Featured in the 2028 Olympics (and What's Taking Its Place)
Break dancing, professionally known as breaking, made its debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning to Sign Former First-Rounder to PTO
This former top prospect is trying out for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
- CBC
Lawyer for teacher on trial for sexual relationship with recent graduate argues 'no exploitation'
A former Calgary high school teacher who had sex with a 17-year-old former student, weeks after she graduated, was not in a position of trust or authority over her, the defence argued Wednesday.Jason Selby, 41, who taught at Western Canada High School, is charged with sexual exploitation. A charge of sexual assault was withdrawn by the Crown mid-trial. In Canada, the age of consent is 16 years old. But sexual exploitation can apply if the accused was in a position of trust or authority over the
- Yahoo Canada Style
'I'm ready to change the narrative': Allison Lang makes it clear the Paralympics are different from the Olympics
The Canadian athlete explained why the events are "not the same thing" and how proud she is to become a Paralympian.
- The State
SC woman’s fiancé was charged with murder. Then police found what she hid inside her body
The woman was arrested on multiple charges, according to police.
- The Canadian Press
'It was a smooth process:' Matthews inherits Leafs captaincy from Tavares
TORONTO — Auston Matthews tried his best to suppress a smile as he climbed on stage at a press conference Wednesday.
- People
Gabby Thomas Didn't Attend the Olympics Closing Ceremony — Here's What She Did Instead (Exclusive)
The three-time gold medalist opened up to PEOPLE about how she celebrated her final night at the Paris Summer Games
- USA TODAY
Kansas City Chiefs player offers to cover $1.5M in stolen chicken wings to free woman
Chiefs player Chris Jones has offered to cover $1.5 million worth of chicken wings in order to free the former food service employee who stole them.