Search for man who shot health boss in New York now ‘multi-state’, say police
The search for a man who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is now multi-state, officials tell the BBC's US partner CBS News, including Connecticut and New Jersey "at the very least"
The health boss was fatally shot in a "brazen, targeted attack" at 06:45 EST (11:45 GMT) on Wednesday, outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, New York
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the search is on the right track as police have released two new photos of "a person of interest" with his face uncovered - US media report he pulled down his mask while flirting with a hostel worker
It was revealed overnight that the suspect caught a bus to New York days before the shooting, and later used a fake ID to check into a hostel on the Upper West Side
Search for man who shot health boss in New York now ‘multi-state’, say police